Carmen Sandiego is getting her own interactive Netflix special this March

Netflix is releasing yet another interactive special, this time in the form of Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not To Steal.

“You drive the action in this interactive adventure, helping Carmen save Ivy and Zack when V.I.L.E. captures them during a heist in Shanghai,” the company said on YouTube.

According to the special’s trailer, viewers will be able to choose their own adventure by making choices throughout, dictating how the story will end.

Though aimed at children (or the nostalgia-loving young at heart), the special expands Netflix’s line-up of interactive game-like shows and movies, which currently includes Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and You vs Wild.

It’s also probably the closest you’ll get to a modern day Carmen-themed video game too. The last title in the gaming franchise launched back in 1993 back when MS-DOS was still a thing.

Carmen Sandiego: To Steal or Not To Steal will launch on 10 March 2020, but two seasons of the TV series is still available on Netflix to sate your appetite until then.

Feature image: screenshot, Netflix Features via YouTube