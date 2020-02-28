The first season of Queen Sono is officially live on Netflix and South Africans are already drinking up the show, posting reviews and reactions…
Queen Sono is live on Netflix: these are South African’s first reactions
The first season of Queen Sono is officially live on Netflix and South Africans are already drinking up the show, posting reviews and reactions on Twitter as they go.
Though the series features six episodes that no one could’ve possibly binged yet, here are the exciting initial reactions to Queen Sono’s premiere.
Loving it #QueenSono https://t.co/Z50si8URQC
— Nocie Pretty (@PrettyNocie) February 28, 2020
Its 🔥🔥#QueenSono pic.twitter.com/d6wm4wg0L4
— Libra leeigh (@OmphileMantu) February 28, 2020
I’m sooo impressed!! 🤞🏾🔥 #QueenSono
— mrs ph. (@JustCberra___) February 28, 2020
The production is everything hle #QueenSono
This is @PearlThusi season 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/u6jyd3LEww
— #TshabaRefete (@kefilwemello) February 28, 2020
I have to admit, I respect @PearlThusi more and more on each project that she takes on! #QueenSono is 🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌
— Teache me Sensei👽 (@Just_Sam6) February 28, 2020
— Shemal Jayasundera (@shemjay93) February 28, 2020
PEARL THUSI. That’s it, that’s the tweet!!! #QueenSono
— mrs ph. (@JustCberra___) February 28, 2020
No one is working in the office today. #QueenSono https://t.co/6ga8qfAT5m pic.twitter.com/qgS9fhxCJB
— Tongai Furusa (@tongai) February 28, 2020
From the reactions its clear that South Africans are loving their first Netflix original series.
Feature image: screenshot, Netflix South Africa via YouTube