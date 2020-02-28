Burn Media Sites
Queen Sono is live on Netflix: these are South African’s first reactions

Shereesa Moodley
By Shereesa Moodley
Queen Sono reactions

The first season of Queen Sono is officially live on Netflix and South Africans are already drinking up the show, posting reviews and reactions on Twitter as they go.

Though the series features six episodes that no one could’ve possibly binged yet, here are the exciting initial reactions to Queen Sono’s premiere.

You can also read our full review of Queen Sono here.

From the reactions its clear that South Africans are loving their first Netflix original series.

Feature image: screenshot, Netflix South Africa via YouTube

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa Moodley

Shereesa is a passionate writer who often delves into the world of social media, online trends and all things photography. She is also a journalism graduate of Rhodes University and can be found frequenting YouTube and Instagram. She lurks on Twitter too, sometimes.

