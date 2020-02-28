Queen Sono is live on Netflix: these are South African’s first reactions

The first season of Queen Sono is officially live on Netflix and South Africans are already drinking up the show, posting reviews and reactions on Twitter as they go.

Though the series features six episodes that no one could’ve possibly binged yet, here are the exciting initial reactions to Queen Sono’s premiere.

I have to admit, I respect @PearlThusi more and more on each project that she takes on! #QueenSono is 🔥🔥🔥🙌🙌 — Teache me Sensei👽 (@Just_Sam6) February 28, 2020

From the reactions its clear that South Africans are loving their first Netflix original series.

