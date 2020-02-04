Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Mobile Operators & Internet Tech

Vodacom will switch on its 5G network in South Africa this year

Andy Walker
By Andy Walker
Read next
vodacom logo 2, sd-wan

After Rain got a jump on it in late 2019, Vodacom will now push its own 5G network to the masses in 2020.

The news broke via a quarterly company update (pdf) which also saw it gain 2.7-million customers in the quarter ending 31 December 2019 across Africa.

But it’s the 5G news that’s really important for South Africans.

The company secured a roaming agreement with wholesaler Liquid Telecom effectively allowing it to use its 3.5 GHz spectrum.

3.5GHz, also known as the “Golden Band” is believed to be the optimal frequency to carry 5G applications.

It’s not clear when Vodacom will switch on its 5G services.

Last year, it trialled 5G at the Durban July horse race alongside Nokia and LG. It also switched on the first 5G network in Southern Africa in Lesotho back in 2018.

Feature image: Andy Walker/Memeburn

Andy Walker

Andy Walker

Andy has been writing for Memeburn since 2014, and is now part of the furniture. When not pretending to be a table or covering the latest memes and South African news on Memeburn, Andy can be seen covering smartphones, gaming and car news on Gearburn and Motorburn. He is currently the editor of Memeburn, Gearburn and Motorburn.

Read More
Nkosi Johnson google doodle
Today’s Google Doodle honours the late Nkosi Johnson on his birthday
Google 4 Feb 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.