Clicks ad: South Africans share natural hair pics with #ClicksChallenge as Clicks stores close for a day

As South Africans continue to discuss the Clicks hair ad, the #ClicksChallenge has emerged on Twitter as the top local trend.

The hashtag involves black and coloured South Africans sharing images of their natural hair, combatting negative stereotypes about natural African hair.

Users shared pictures of their afros, natural hairstyles, and dreadlocks.

The challenge is in response to a hair advert that appeared on the Clicks website last week. The Clicks ad depicted black women’s hair under the “dry and damaged” category, as well as the “dull” category.

Meanwhile, the “normal” category used an image of a white woman’s hair.

You can see a few of the popular posts under the #ClicksChallenge below:

I deserve to be a face of a brand 😊#clickschallenge pic.twitter.com/9HdD6EjTks — Anitta Maqabuka (@Nittah_m) September 9, 2020

My hair defies gravity. I like it dry😍#clickschallenge pic.twitter.com/y0NIcpEBmC — Adv Xhamela (@SamelaYolo_Isco) September 9, 2020

I don't know if nathi siyangena kule #clickschallenge but ngizongena anyway ❤️🤾🔥🙈 pic.twitter.com/yeb0wtUQ4B — Zinhle Njapha🇿🇦🏳️‍🌈 (@njapha_zinhle) September 9, 2020

Rocking my natural hair with the smile on my face #clickschallenge proudly Black gal 🖤😊. pic.twitter.com/ZBb2q6UZGs — khanyisile Jamani 😊❤️🇿🇦 (@khanyisilejaman) September 9, 2020

Clicks delists TRESemmé and executive resigns for role in hair ad

With the controversy not dying down, Clicks has announced additional measures to make amends for the advert.

This follows the Clicks Group CEO’s open letter and apology earlier this week. The letter had announced the suspension of the Clicks employees involved in publishing the ad campaign.

Additional steps the company has taken since include delisting the TRESemmé brand.

The company shared the announcement in an email to customers on 8 September.

Haircare brand TRESemmé supplied the images used in the ad campaign.

“In a key update, [Clicks Group CEO Vikesh] Ramsunder says Clicks will be delisting and removing all TRESemmé products from shelf with immediate effect and will be replacing the gap with locally sourced haircare brands, of which Clicks has an extensive range already,” the statement says.

Clicks has also accepted the resignation of the senior executive responsible for publishing the advert.

Additionally, the company announced that its stores would close for a day on 9 September.

“We will use this opportunity to engage directly with all our store staff across the county, to provide counselling and support. We will be supported by the ICAS Employee Health and Wellness Programme.,” the statement said.

This follows pickets outside Clicks stores this week by protesting EFF members.

