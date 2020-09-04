Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Mobile Operators & Internet Tech

Vodacom introduces VodaBucks rewards and online store

Megan Ellis
By Megan Ellis
Read next
vodacom vodabucks

Vodacom has revamped its loyalty rewards programme and introduced the VodaBucks Rewards Programme platform, which lets you redeem the virtual currency to buy items online.

The platform allows customers to earn VodaBucks and spend them on the VodaBucks Store. Items include fashion, tech, travel vouchers, and more.

The free-to-join programme rewards customers for engaging with the My Vodacom App, buying specific bundles, and achieving personalised goals.

This works similarly to other rewards programmes, such as Nedbank’s Greenbacks or FNB eBucks.

Vodacom customers can also earn the currency for paying their Vodacom bill and buying bundles using VodaPay.

But customers don’t need to save up the full amount of VodaBucks to purchase an item on the store. They are also able to use their earned bucks as a discount voucher too.

According to Vodacom, customers can redeem their VodaBucks for an item and pay the rest of the price with a credit card.

Items included on the store include household goods, football merchandise, appliances, and food. There are also vouchers for entertainment and airtime bundles.

“As South Africans, we have our own unique set of socio-economic challenges, which means our customers are looking to brands like ours to provide relevant and meaningful solutions that can ease their lives and offer financial relief,” Jorge Mendes, Chief Officer of Vodacom’s Consumer Business Unit, said in a statement.

“Our reimagined rewards programme is informed by consumer trends and aims to match our customers’ current lifestyle needs as we use this platform to show our appreciation to loyal customers.”

How to sign up for VodaBucks

If you’re a Vodacom customer who wants to start earning VodaBucks, you can sign up easily.

You can join the VodaBucks Rewards Programme in the My Vodacom App.

You can also dial *133# on USSD and follow the prompts.

For more information on the programme, visit Vodacom’s website.

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

Read More
clicks apology hair
Clicks called out on social media as hair categories go viral
News 4 Sep 2020
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.