Vodacom introduces VodaBucks rewards and online store

Vodacom has revamped its loyalty rewards programme and introduced the VodaBucks Rewards Programme platform, which lets you redeem the virtual currency to buy items online.

The platform allows customers to earn VodaBucks and spend them on the VodaBucks Store. Items include fashion, tech, travel vouchers, and more.

The free-to-join programme rewards customers for engaging with the My Vodacom App, buying specific bundles, and achieving personalised goals.

This works similarly to other rewards programmes, such as Nedbank’s Greenbacks or FNB eBucks.

Vodacom customers can also earn the currency for paying their Vodacom bill and buying bundles using VodaPay.

But customers don’t need to save up the full amount of VodaBucks to purchase an item on the store. They are also able to use their earned bucks as a discount voucher too.

According to Vodacom, customers can redeem their VodaBucks for an item and pay the rest of the price with a credit card.

Items included on the store include household goods, football merchandise, appliances, and food. There are also vouchers for entertainment and airtime bundles.

“As South Africans, we have our own unique set of socio-economic challenges, which means our customers are looking to brands like ours to provide relevant and meaningful solutions that can ease their lives and offer financial relief,” Jorge Mendes, Chief Officer of Vodacom’s Consumer Business Unit, said in a statement.

“Our reimagined rewards programme is informed by consumer trends and aims to match our customers’ current lifestyle needs as we use this platform to show our appreciation to loyal customers.”

How to sign up for VodaBucks

If you’re a Vodacom customer who wants to start earning VodaBucks, you can sign up easily.

You can join the VodaBucks Rewards Programme in the My Vodacom App.

You can also dial *133# on USSD and follow the prompts.

For more information on the programme, visit Vodacom’s website.