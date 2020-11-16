Ollie Health: South Africa gets first virtual healthcare appointment app

The first virtual healthcare booking app for South Africa has launched, bringing locals a new way to book virtual appointments with healthcare professionals.

The app, Ollie Health, allows users to book either in-person or virtual appointments with GPs, dentists, psychologists, chiropractors, physiotherapists, and other healthcare professionals.

The app also includes a custom video platform to enable virtual appointments.

“With one-click-links neither patients nor healthcare professionals need to download video apps or jump between platforms to conduct appointments,” the company says.

Other features include filtering by medical aid, reminders for bookings, and follow-up SMSes.

The app was founded by CEO Marc Knowles and developed in conjunction with co-founder and Head of Development, Andrei Caisim.

“Being able to connect with trusted healthcare professionals from the comfort and safety of your own home is powerful,” says Knowles.

The company is currently onboarding more healthcare practitioners to each category.

“[We] are adding more daily. The onboarding can take 5-7 days as they train the practitioners on how to use the app and accept bookings. The response has been really positive from them,” Knowles told Memeburn.

While limited practitioners are available at the moment, users are able to sign up for an account in the meantime.

How to use the Ollie Health virtual healthcare appointment app

The app is available for free on Android and iOS.

Users can browse practitioners according to their category, such as GPs or physiotherapists.

If you click on a practitioner’s profile, you will see their distance from you, their rates, their office hours, and a short bio. Users are able to check the practitioner’s availability dates to make a booking.

You can find out more about the app on the Ollie Health website.

Feature image: Ollie Health

