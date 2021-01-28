Bridgerton becomes biggest Netflix series ever

Netflix has announced that its period romance Bridgerton has become its biggest series yet.

This marks another success for the streaming service, which also celebrated the success of The Queen’s Gambit in November.

According to Netflix, Bridgerton reached a record 82 million households in the first 28 days since it launched.

“The show has made the top 10 in every country except Japan — hitting number one in 83 countries including the US, UK, Brazil, France, India and South Africa,” Jinny Howe, Netflix VP for Original Series, said in a statement.

The success of the series has also launched the novels it’s based on back into the spotlight. The books have reached The New York Times bestseller list for the first time since they were published 18 years ago.

Howe attributed the success of the series to its unique approach.

“Bridgerton, like The Queen’s Gambit, defies tradition, and demonstrates that period dramas are not limited in scope or audience,” Howe said.

“It’s designed to be more lavish, sexier, and funnier than the standard period drama.”

Howe notes that the show also includes a diverse cast in a reimagined British society.

“The empowerment of people of color and women made Bridgerton feel accessible and contemporary, resonating with audiences all around the world.”

The streaming service confirmed that the series will see a second season.

Feature image: Liam Daniel/Netflix

