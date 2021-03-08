Burn Media Sites
Google pledges $25million for projects for women: SA organisations invited to apply

Megan Ellis
Megan Ellis
google impact challenge

Google has announced that it will award $25 million in cash grants to non-profits and social organisations in its new Impact Challenge (GIC) for Women and Girls — with local organisations invited to apply.

The new initiative was announced on 8 March, International Women’s Day.

The company said that initiative is meant to address continued inequality. But it also wants to address the disproportionate effect the pandemic has had on women.

Google South Africa Country Director Alistair Mokoena noted the Foresight Africa report 2021, which says the pandemic has exacerbated existing gender inequalities.

The inequalities apply to household responsibilities and employment, but also access to education, safety, and health.

“As economies and societies rebuild, we need bold new ideas that will propel us forward. We can’t afford to go back to the way things were, and we certainly can’t do it alone,” Mokoena said.

What does the Google Impact Challenge (GIC) for Women and Girls involve?

Organisations around the world will be able to send in applications for funding until Friday, 2 April.

Those who qualify for funding will receive between $300 000 and $2 million.

Organisations that can apply include those that address systemic barriers for women, as well as those that support entrepreneurship or financial independence.

Applicants will need to show how their project can create prosperity for women and girls by empowering them.

You can find out more on the Google.org Impact Challenge for Women and Girls website.

Feature image: Google/Screenshot

Read more: Google launches portal to explore South Africa virtually

Megan Ellis

Megan Ellis

Megan has been writing about technology since 2016, but takes pride in being a life-long technophile and nerd. She holds two post-graduate qualifications - a BJourn in New Media and BA Hons in Linguistics.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.