Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Programs & Apps

Slack announces Huddles, new audio and video features

Sam Spiller
By Sam Spiller
Slack Huddles screen sharing voice video recordings chatrooms

Slack is launching a new feature called Huddles which lets users and team members communicate with each other in audio chatrooms.

The company announced the feature along with several others on 30 June.

Slack said Huddles will improve communication between team users and cut down the need for formal meetings and schedules.

“Digital-first means encouraging people to work when and where is best for them,” it said in a statement.

“It doesn’t mean just taking the old ways of working—rigid 9-to-5 workdays packed with countless meetings—and re-creating them online. It requires a virtual headquarters that supports all ways of working: synchronous and asynchronous, in-person and remote, structured and informal.”

As well as Huddles, Slack is rolling out a new way for users to create and share video, voice, and screen recordings.

Users can share a recording in channels. Other users can watch or listen to the content, change the playback speed, or read through transcripts of the content.

The recordings also feature live captioning and users can schedule when to post them.

Slack archives any recordings made and users can search for them and their transcriptions.

Huddles and Slack’s new recording features will become available on paid subscription accounts in the coming months.

How to use Huddles on Slack

You can start a Huddle in any channel or Direct Messaging. You can enable one in the bottom left corner of the screen.

From there, users can choose whether to mute their microphone or share their computer screen with other users. You can also let users from other teams in companies join the Huddle.

Slack Huddles chatrooms screen sharing video audio recordings

All users in the team can enter and exit the Huddle as they please.

Featured image: Unsplash/Stephen Phillips – Hostreviews.co.uk

Read more: How to change and display your pronouns in Zoom

Sam Spiller

Sam Spiller

A journalism graduate from Rhodes University, Sam has walked a mile in technology and entertainment journalism, previously working for Popular Mechanics SA and the Weekend Argus. When he's not writing, he can be found playing Overwatch or attending a theatre show.

Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2018, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.