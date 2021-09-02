Canon launches academy for amateur photographers

Canon South Africa has launched an online academy programme to offer photography workshops and practical experience to camera owners.

The Canon Academy aims to provide training and exposure to photographers who do not have access to such tools and knowledge.

It is free and open to those who own a listed model of Canon camera.

This comes after Canon launched the Canon Collective initiative in 2020 to help photography beginners and enthusiasts.

Since then, the initiative has chosen several young photographers to represent different genres and help them develop their skills.

What to expect at the Canon Academy

The programme will include camera training sessions with South African professional photographer, Dave Hann.

The sessions aim to teach participants basic camera functions.

They will cover key photographic elements such as ISO, depth of field, aperture, shutter speed, and different photography genres.

The online sessions will take place on 11 and 25 September. Both will start at 10am and take place over three hours.

Canon South Africa also plans to introduce a professional section to the programme.

The section will include roundtable discussions, photographer interviews, and technology video clips.

Those interested in participating in the Canon Academy can register and find out more about the programme here.

Featured image: Supplied

