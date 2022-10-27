Blood and Water season 3 returns on Netflix, here’s what to expect

South African teen crime drama series about a girl who transfers to an elite school in Cape Town where she suspects one of the students may be her sister, who was abducted as a baby.

The 6 – episode first season was released in May 2020 to a great reception as the series won Best TV Drama at the 2021 South African Film and Television Awards, including awards for cinematography and sound design.

Season 3 returns and will premiere on November 25, 2022.

Backround

A series around the life of Puleng, a high school girl whose sister Phume was kidnapped by of a human trafficking network, shortly after her birth.

An acquaintance points out their resemblance while the pair are in high school and Puleng begins investigating.

Viewers are taken on an emotional journey as family members are soon spotted to be hiding major secrets.

Those that are assumed to be dotting parents are unearthed to be gate keepers to a truth the two young girls hope to uncover.

What to expect in Season 3

The highly anticipated Season 3 kicks of on the same high note of suspense and drama as Season 2, as the Parkhurts group continue to uncover berried secrets around them.

Ama Qamata plays the role of Puleng Khumalo, Khosi Ngema play’s Fikile, Arno Greef as Chris and Thabang Molaba as KB.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Strong Black Lead (@strongblacklead)

Also read: Sandton terror attack: Here’s what you need to know