How Are Modern Applications Becoming More Secure Compared to Their Predecessors?

Sponsored

Let’s face it – today, everyone relies on at least a few applications daily. Whether you’re using social media apps to stay updated on the latest events worldwide or using cloud-based applications for work, we can safely say modern applications have become an essential part of our everyday life.

Since billions of people use various apps, their safety and security are now more important than ever. Developers and security operators work hard to create safer and more reliable app systems that allow users to rely on their software solutions.

How are modern applications doing that exactly, and are they equipped to keep even the most sophisticated cyberattacks at bay? Let’s find out!

Something about application security

Before we get into the nuts and bolts of application security, let’s first say something about what it actually is. Application security can be defined as a process of creating, developing, and testing various security features in applications. The purpose of these features is to protect end-users from security vulnerabilities and increase their safety.

Cybercriminal activity has been on the rise over the last few years. Hackers and scammers are coming up with all kinds of solutions to trick people and get into their systems. From unauthorized access to data modification, internet users can quickly become victims of serious crimes.

Fortunately, that’s precisely where application security comes into play. DevSecOps principles and practices are designed to keep software solutions safe and secure at all times. As such, these practices are an essential part of every software development lifecycle. The process is repeated over time to fix bugs and introduce new features.

As cybercriminals begin to use more sophisticated tools and solutions to carry out their attacks, app developers need to create upgraded solutions that will be one step ahead and have a security system intact when an attack attempt occurs.

Different types of app security

Application security is a fairly broad term. Different features are part of application security, such as authentication, authorization, encryption, logging, and application security testing. Let’s say something more about each one of them.

Authentication

Authentication is a process that ensures only authorized people gain access to an application. Developers use numerous authentication procedures, and the best thing is – users can often combine several authentication procedures to increase the security of their applications.

In most cases, authentication relies on something you know (a password), something you are (a fingerprint or facial recognition), or something you have (a mobile device).

Authorization

Once a user is authenticated, the user might be authorized for the application access. The system compares the provided data with the data of authorized users and decides whether the user matches any of the identities of authorized people. If no match occurs, access is denied.

Encryption

Applications need to maintain the safety of their users even after authentication and authorization. That’s the primary role of encryption, which protects sensitive data from being accessed or used by unauthorized users. When the data travels between users, encryption keeps it protected from prying eyes.

Logging

Even if a security breach occurs, logging data can track who accessed the data and how. Modern applications have digital log files that contain all the information about who accessed the application and when.

Application security testing

Finally, application security testing is here to ensure all security and safety features work properly. Even when a new protocol is introduced, application security testing ensures it’s designed well and does its job right.

Application security across different areas of use

Since applications became the go-to software solution for most users, application security is now present in different areas of use, including web, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Web application security

Web applications are apps that are accessed through a browser. As these applications don’t live on users’ machines but on remote servers, all the information is transmitted over the internet. Web application security aims to protect these types of apps and all the data stored in them.

Mobile application security

When talking about apps, mobile apps are probably your first association. In fact, apps rapidly increased in popularity once the first smartphone apps rolled out, so mobile devices could be responsible for their global popularity. Mobile devices also use the internet to send and receive information, making mobile application security an integral part of every mobile app.

Cloud application security

Finally, cloud environments are becoming increasingly popular among businesses and individual internet users alike. Cloud application security comes with some additional challenges due to the shared resources of cloud platforms. Nevertheless, many cloud application security systems are designed specifically for this purpose.

Final thoughts

As we introduce more applications, platforms, and digital resources into our lives, we must ensure they are safe. Modern application security is responsible for crafting state-of-the-art solutions that ensure contemporary applications are more secure than their predecessors.

This article is sponsored and supplied by Outreach Knot.