Avatar: The way of Water sails past Top Gun, reaching for $2 billion

Avatar: The Way of Water is fast on the upward track as the blockbuster has gained expected momentum to sail past Top Gun: Maverick at the box office.

It’s expected that the Na’vi people in Avatar: The Way of Water will most likely surpass fighter jets in Top Gun: Maverick by the time this article is published.

The way of the water was released in theaters on December 16 and hit the 1 billion mark worldwide in two weeks.

Top Gun stood at No.1 at the box office raking in $1.5 billion worldwide, stood as the highest-grossing movie of all time.

It’s reported that Avatar: The Way of Water sailed past Top Gun this week, which means Avatar is sitting at over $300 million domestically and over $770 million internationally.

These numbers not only mean Avatar is the highest grossing movie last year, but that a new record has been set.

Whether it will hit the $2 billion mile globally is a site to see.

Three movies in 2022 topped the billion dollar mark.

Top Gun: Maverick, Jurassic World Dominion and Avatar.

In 2019 around nine movies ticked the $1 billion mark.

Avatar: The Way of Water is reported to be the fastest grossing after Spider Man: No Way Home which took around 12 days.

The Way of Water is yet to break even as the film was reported to have cost Cameron around $350 million excluding $100 million in marketing fees.

The film is said to need over $2 billion to break even.

It will be interesting to see if Avatar breaks even as the world moves back to the habit of going to watch movies on the big screen.

It’s predecessor was released in 2009 and grossed around $ 2.97 billion worldwide.

The film stars Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver.

The Sully family heads underwater in an effort to keep the Na’vi people safe from humans.

