Has DC delivered on the Flash movie? Trailer and more from #TheFlashMovie

There has been some talks regarding the Flash movie which had us worried about the incoming movie about the fastest man alive.

The movie which has a compelling trailer is considered to bring action, humor, and a great feel for an 80s movie.

The tone and screen writing shows two worlds collide when the Flash uses his powers to travel back in time to change the events of the past in order to save his family.

His attempts seem to backfire when he inadvertently alters the future and is trapped in a reality where General Zod has returned.

The Flash has to find help and finds Batman and an imprisoned Kryptonian.

The movie is scheduled for release on June 16 this year, with Andres Muschietti in the directors chair.

The Flash comes in at an IMDb rating of 7.8 with writers Christina Hodson for screenplay and Joby Harold on the screen story line.

Actors, Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, Ezra Miller, Ron Livingston, Kiersey Clemons, Sasha Calle, Michael Shannon and Temuera Morrison make a return alongside some new faces.

With a PG rating of 13, the action adventure, Sci-Fi film is said to touch on nostalgia, while taking the viewer on a journey of a reality without superheroes.

The film reportedly fills gaps between Batman Returns and this film, to showcase how Barry Allen opts for a universe where his mother lives to fight for.

The trailer takes us back to what looks like the original Batcave with some of the original suits.

The Flash will for the first time lead his own movie with Ezra Miller continuing the legacy of the Flash.

