Solid reasons why the new HUAWEI P60 Pro is not just a pretty face

Sometimes being the best is about standing out from the rest. Words used to describe the latest P60-series addition to the HUAWEI product line.

HUAWEI Business Group launches their comfortably attractive, image-intelligent, and classically designed HUAWEI P60 Pro.

While the HUAWEI P60 Pro was launched among a solid lineup of other Huawei devices namely the HUAWEI MateX3, and the incoming HUAWEI WATCH Ultimate, the HUAWEI P60 Pro has definitely retained the spotlight due to its impressive features.

Priced at R 24 999 and on sale from June 1, 2023, here’s why the exciting P60 Pro’s arrival should have competitors concerned.

Durable curved Kunlun Glass display

The arrival of HUAWEI’s uniquely crafted compound ion-enhanced implant of nanocrystals to improve the toughness of glass while increasing drop resistance up to 10 times, maybe the innovative edge that moves this latest

HUAWEI P60 Pro to the front of the competition pack.

Image Intelligence

Taking on traditional photography only to improve the standard of creativity, this HUAWEI P60 Pro allows users to choose different size apertures to shoot from.

In shooting portraits, you can use a large aperture to blur the background while highlighting the photo’s subject.

Professional photography requires a frequent change or adjustment of lenses, but the HUAWEI P60 Pro with an F1.4-F4.0 auto-adjustable physical aperture seamlessly allows the user access to synchronised aperture blades that control the aperture size.

Each aperture size is precise, a result of six aperture blades that control the aperture size to open and close.

The compelling HUAWEI P60 Pro comes with more shoot modes and an upgraded optical system, such as low light telephoto photography, Super Moon scene, ultra lighting night shots, and telephoto super macro pet photographer.

Ultra lighting shots

Due to its ten-speed variable aperture, when shooting at night, the camera switches to the F1.4 large aperture for a needed boost in light intake, allowing users to reveal crucial details of any dark image.

Super Moon Scene

This is the latest interesting feature from HUAWEI.

The HUAWEI P60 Pro has arrived to achieve better Astrophotography.

With the latest in super light sensing technology, the HUAWEI P60 Pro achieves moon shoots with compelling prowess to present the needed details any photographer relishes.

Low light telephoto

This definitely could be our favourite feature on the HUAWEI P60 Pro.

In a breakthrough to introduce a revolutionary low-light telephoto experience, Huawei introduces the low-light telephoto know-how from the main camera.

This feature comes as a result of an innovatively constructed ultra-lighting lens which allows users to capture more light due to the RYYB super-sensing sensor.

The combination of the periscope telephoto lens makes the HUAWEI P60 Pro a perfect companion when capturing night photography in the city.

Telephoto super macro pet photographer

HUAWEI introduces a super macro pet photographer feature that achieves clear imaging from long-range distances to macro mode.

Close-up photographs of pets come to life allowing users to record precious memories just as they experience them.

Why struggle?

In the words of renowned photographer Chase Jarvis’ “the best camera is the one that’s with you.”

The HUAWEI P60 Pro comes with an industry-first Telephoto anti-shake sensor rotation, which means users will say goodbye to those slightly unclear images.

This means any shakes or jitters will not be obvious on the camera as the anti-shake consistency is increased by more than 58%.

XMAGE

HUAWEI has accumulated and refined its image research to establish an exclusive image style.

A more layered colour gradient transition when images are taken made more sense and HUAWEI’s XMAGE bright and XMAGE Vivid colours deliver an immersive atmosphere and well-defined light and shade to images.

Battery backup

The battery size in this day and age matters.

The HUAWEI P60 series incorporates the perfect balance between a strong standby battery life and fast charging speed.

The P60 Pro comes kitted with a 4815 mAh high-capacity battery inside the 8.3mm body.

Designed for the runway

Equipped with the brand-new EMUI 13.1, the HUAWEI P60 Pro brings precise physical control of the camera and restores the novelty of the art of photo-taking, while replicating the experience of operating real photography equipment.

Recognise your face through a mask

Now supported on the HUAWEI P60 series, users can now unlock their phones with face recognition even while wearing a mask. The device will be authenticated by recognising the user’s unique eye features – a convenient and secure method.

Storage

A storage compression technology allows the P60 to maximise storage space for users.

The Huawei P60 Pro promises meticulously crafted aesthetics, exceptional photography, and a seamless AI experience manufactured to bring forward a device that makes an unshakable statement of class and elegance combined.

Inspired by 18th-century French art, with the addition of the Kunlun Glass protection, the Huawei P60 Pro features a 48- megapixel Ultra lighting telephoto camera which can zoom in on far away objects even in low light.

Coupled with Huawei’s XMAGE camera system the Huawei P60 Pro comes with IP68 water resistance to give the end user peace of mind in terms of durability.

A style icon

The P60 Pro runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, with 8 GB RAM on 256 storage. The latest P-series addition in Black or Rococo Pearl white comes with compelling specifications, an impressive battery, and supports up to 1212 x 2616 pixel resolution on a screen size of 6.74 inches.

The P60 Pro is definitely faster than its cousin the P50 considering its adaptive refresh rate which keeps the HUAWEI P60 at optimal speed even when other apps are open.

While the HUAWEI P50 Pro comes with a 50 MP sensor, 13MP ultra-wide sensor, 64MP telephoto sensor and another 40MP sensor, the HUAWEI P60 Pro matches these features and raises the quality of photos with a 48MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 48MP telephoto sensor.