Android

WATCH EXCLUSIVE: Huawei’s Chen Lei unpacks incoming devices, 5G, P60 Pro

Marcus Gopolang Moloko
“We’re doing a great job on the foldable,” Huawe’s Chief Marketing Officer Chen Lei said detailing an entire process of how the foldable was designed to not only be competitive but to be a device that set the trend for foldable.

“This foldable segment has potential globally. That’s why we have introduced the P50 Pocket to the overseas market.”

This is something really special, and we hope the global market will get to experience one of the best foldable devices on the market, says Lei.

Foldables tend to be heavy, and the Mate X3 tends to be lighter, he adds to tell the customer that Huawei plans to introduce a foldable flagship that’s beyond the traditional.

Watch the full session below.

Also read: Solid reasons why the new HUAWEI P60 Pro is not just a pretty face

An award winning creative with a passion for words. A wordsmith and mountain biker by day, secret chef and entrepreneur by night. When he's not riding down a mountain at high speeds, he's creating. As to what he's creating, lets just hope that smoke behind that pen doesn't start a fire.

News

