WATCH: The PRIME suspect, waking teens up at 5am on a holiday

Thousands of families across the country woke up early on Monday in what could only be reminiscent of a Black Friday scene where people camped outside a retail outlet hoping to get the best deal.

@dalaucrew We bought R320 worth of @Prime Hydration and then handed it out to people to try, heres what they thought #dalaucrew #primehydration – FD: This is NOT a Paid Promotion, we spent our own cash & asked people for their honest opinion. ♬ Beat – beaty

So what is this drink that inspired teens to wake up at 5 am on a public holiday?

Prime hydration drink.

This is one drink that somehow managed to press the right influence buttons in order to influence massive support for the popular drink which somehow has teens pulling their parents to shopping malls on a public holiday.

Checkers became the country’s first official retail partner for the drink which sells at R40.

The drink is reportedly owned by KSI and Logan Paul who have billions in followers online.

It seems social media marketing from the pair has not only translated to a near stampede were thousands flocked to shopping malls, but also a higher tier retail price for what could be just an energy drink.

Scarcity

PRIME first launched in the UK, and it seems sold out drinks quickly translated to popular.

Scarcity marketing seems to have played a part on PRIME’s success.

The drink comes in a cocktail of funky colours, a myriad of flavours.

Both Logan and KSI are backed by a massive amount of followers, which has translated to the drinks success.

This shows just how online social media presence definitely influences billions of customers in real time.

The brand sold adventure, limitless, cool and everything with-it as their value proposition.

Add popularity to the strategy and you have teens hook line and sinker.

PRIME is finally out in most retail outlets across the country.

The question here is would you pay R40 for the energy drink?

Prime going off in South Africa pic.twitter.com/6iSGSjylSE — ksi (@KSI) May 1, 2023

Also read: Win around $10 000 for a pick from your phone, here’s how