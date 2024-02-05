Huawei Matepad Pro review, an intelligent laptop substitute

Tablets have always been the lighter and smaller option to laptops, ideal for travel, reading on the go, or simply using them around the house, offering instant access to emails,- for some of us -, entertainment without the bulk of a large device and overall convenience.

We find the latest tablet addition from Huawei, the Huawei MatePad Pro does just that. It’s a tablet with a high-resolution display which makes watching movies and playing games, viewing photos, or editing a TikTok and Instagram reel a breeze.

Appeal

Huawei’s MatePad Pro comes with a built-in 16 MP camera (8MP ultrawide), a very helpful vast library of apps and features for various purposes including the ability to blend perfectly between a Huawei MateBook D16 and a Huawei P60 Pro cellphone.

We see a safe and sleek design and our MatePad Pro came in an interesting green colour pallet.

The 13.2 inched MatePad Pro came with an upgraded Huawei M-Pencil another word for a stylus pen, which we found a little fascinating. Huawei also features a detachable Huawei smart magnetic keyboard, which was our fan favourite for two reasons. The keyboard comes with a trackpad, which transformed the MatePad Pro into a full-on mini laptop and the fact that we could detach the key board sit back and type while at a distance. This article was typed using the MatePad Pro.

That’s where we kicked off our review. To see where the Huawei MatePad Pro fits in exactly or if it’s really necessary.

The setup was simple, straight from the box and we had the MatePad ready to operate in just a few minutes. It was how it would fit into our lives that was the ultimate test.

The test

Before we go into what specs come with the MatePad Pro, we thought you’d want to see where it fits into your life.

Straight out of the box the magnetic keyboard automatically paired onto the MatePad, and the M-pencil followed suit with a few toggles. Overall, within a few minutes, we were set up and Huawei ID ready and eager.

It’s the interesting full-view display with extremely 4.2 mm narrow bezels that give the Huawei MatePad Pro its personality. The apparent high screen-to-body ratio means bolder images, compelling videos, and productive content creation, thanks to the 120Hz refresh rate, and 2560 x 1600 resolution.

The MatePad Pro isn’t light with a weight of over 500g when you’ve added the rear cover and keyboard with a touchpad, but the size of the screen compensates perfectly for the weight.

Widgets

We appreciated a feature called widget stack which allows users to access new messages easily due to large widgets easily stacked and switched when used effectively.

The ability to connect the Huawei MatePad to our other devices was indicative of Huawei’s overall goal, which is likely to be a one-stop shop to accommodate users electronically.

The MatePad Pro, makes sense, for the forward-thinking user who likes to think that using a tablet is in some way saving the amount of paper that would have been used. It’s for the forward-thinking productive individual who appreciates tech, is easily adaptable, and appreciates the convenience of an eco-system of devices working synonymously.

Super device

It’s the super device feature that makes sense which allows users to pair the MatePad Pro to other devices. We had it paired to our speaker, Matebook, and cellphone for convenience.

Sharing content between devices becomes effortless, considering we had several videos including images on our smartphone that we conveniently moved to the tablet – with ease.

We liked that Huawei also included a rear cover that stretched to a wider range of angles.

Using the M-pencil

Huawei says the M-Pencil works with the 120Hz packed into the MatePad Pro. This means a smoother and more precise screen response. We did not like the fact that the M-Pencil couldn’t stick anywhere behind the MatePad Pro, and that could be because of Huawei’s competitor device which allows the stylus pen to magnetically attach anywhere on the rear of the tablet.

It’s a pretty competent tablet with decent sound quality for a tablet.

The pencil gives off a smooth experience and senses when you add more pressure to the pencil. Sketch and this upgraded version of the M-Pencil makes sense.

Introducing the MatePad Pro during Huawei’s Middle East and sub-Saharan region product launch in Dubai, Huawei labeled its speaker system Huawei Sound and packed six custom speakers into the slim packaged MatePad Pro.

We see a whopping 8300 mAh battery to power a modern-looking MatePad Pro which allows users to access applications such as Word, Excel, and other editing software.

Overall

We liked the MatePad Pro, especially since we’re used to whipping out a tablet when it’s time to write notes. We appreciated how seamless and convenient it was to use the super device feature for sharing a fleet of images and videos and we liked how most apps looked familiar which increased usability speed.

We would have appreciated more magnetism on the rear of the tablet or a safer place to place the M-Pencil when it’s not in use. From experience, we understand how easily they can get damaged and how much of an inconvenience it is to order a replacement.

Huawei introduced a competent Huawei MatePad Pro and looking at how seamless it entrenched itself into a Huawei owners ecosystem, it would be a little underutilized if users did not already have a competent Huawei smartphone or devices to pair it with.

Overall, the MatePad Pro makes an appearance and we will likely look at it again after a few weeks to see if we missed something.

A healthy first impression and this Huawei MatePad Pro leaves us with convenience as its strongest selling point.

Also read: Why Google may rebrand Bard to Gemini, with dedicated app