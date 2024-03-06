How digital tech can promote green development, Huawei at MWC

Chinese Consumer Group Huawei outlined its plan during MWC Barcelona 2024 under the theme Thrive with Green ICT.

While at the summit, stakeholders discussed how digital technology could be used to promote green development to enable an inclusive and sustainable world.

Guests from the International Telecommunication Union, MTN Group, International Union for Conservation of Nature, UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, Kenya’s ICT all met to outline much-needed progress in digital technology.

From Huawei, President of Marketing Jeffrey Zhou pointed out how digital technology was a key enabler for global sustainable development.

He stressed that Huawei would continually work on technological innovation alongside global partners to enhance digital inclusion in an effort to enable an inclusive and sustainable digital world.

Bilel Jamoussi, Deputy Director of ITU’s Telecommunication Standardization Bureau (TSB) and Chief of TSB’s Study Groups Department introduced the Green Digital Action (GDA).

He said: “The promotion and implementation of international standards is a key enabler for ensuring both wide network adoption and sustainable development. ITU and more than 40 partners, including Huawei, launched the GDA last year.

“This aims to enhance collaboration, fast-track industry-wide commitments to addressing climate challenges, and put digital solutions at the forefront of climate action.”

Huawei introduced TEch4All at MWC, a long-term digital initiative and action plan.

Friedrich Huweebler head of the UNESCO-UNEVOC International Centre for technical and Vocational Education and Training alongside Soledad Patino, the Coordinator of the UNESCO Global Skills Academy, pointed out how skills development was crucial for achieving SDGs 4 and 8 while fostering inclusive and sustainable economies.

Six European universities and colleges received the Huawei ICT Academy plaque. These institutions will work alongside Huawei to facilitate digital talent cultivation in Europe.

The DTI Academy, Yalova University, Learneo-Academie, Fondazione Cultural and Innovazione, Politecnico di Bari, and University of Alicante are the institutions steadfast in propelling talent to the fore.

