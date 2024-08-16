DStv Content Creator Awards 2024 Nominees: Vote for your favorite creators

The DStv Content Creator Awards unveiled their highly anticipated nominees list at a vibrant event in Johannesburg.

The annual awards celebrate the best and brightest South African content creators across 17 diverse categories.

Fans take control: Vote for your favorites

Five categories are open to public voting.

Fans can choose who takes home the coveted awards by visiting the DStv Content Creator Awards website or SMSing their favorite nominee’s unique code to 33103 (SMS charges apply).

Voters have a chance to win a VIP experience at the awards ceremony on October 12th.

Meet the nominees

The nominees represent a wide range of content creation, including:

Social causes

Bella Monsoon, Mimo, Nomzamo Mbatha, Shandor Larenty, and Siv Ngesi were recognized for their work promoting social good.

Storytelling

Birth Of Stars, Brandon Olifant, Joshwideawake, Overthinking Football, and The Ndlovu’s Uncut impressed with their captivating narratives.

Emerging creators

Chesrae Megan, Collen BhutiKaSimi, Grace Mondlana, Jane Mpholo, and Yerik Jomei are the future stars to watch.

Music

Dlala Thukzin, Kamo Mphela, TitoM & Yuppe, Tyla, and Tyler ICU are all contenders for Song of the Year.

Explore the full list of nominees across categories like travel and lifestyle, foodie, beauty, Fashion and Style, and more.

New Awards and opportunities

This year’s awards introduce exciting new categories:

Trendsetter Award: Celebrate the most innovative creators pushing boundaries online.

Best Event After Movie Award: Recognize the production teams behind exceptional post-movie events.

Pan-African Creator Award: Honor content creators who excel beyond South Africa’s borders.

#footbALLonDStv: Share Your Fanaticism!

DStv is hosting a competition for creators to showcase their passion for football. The winner receives R20,000, VIP access to the awards ceremony, and more! Share your entries using #footballonDStv and #DStvCCA on social media.

Welcome Amarula’s Spirit of Africa Award

Amarula Premium African Gin presents a new award celebrating content that captures the essence of Africa.

Create a video entry (up to 2 minutes) showcasing what it means to be African. The winner receives R20,000 and becomes the first recipient of this prestigious award. South African residents can submit entries using #AmarulaAfricanGin, #SpiritOfAfrica, and #DStvCCA. The deadline for both competitions is September 24th, 2024.

Join the celebration

The DStv Content Creator Awards ceremony will take place on October 12th in Johannesburg.

Tickets will be available soon. Visit https:www.contentcreatorawards.co.za for more information and to pre-register for tickets.

This year’s DStv Content Creator Awards promises to be a thrilling showcase of South African creativity.

