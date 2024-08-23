Spotify announces thrilling documentary, meet Manana

Eswatini-born musical virtuoso Manana, a standout Spotify RADAR Africa artist, marks a significant milestone with the release of his highly anticipated album, “Our Broken Hearts Mend“, on 16 August.

This poignant album, which also features on Spotify’s RADAR Africa playlist, serves as the final chapter in his musical trilogy and the culmination of his poetic journey, exploring themes of heartbreak, healing, and the transformative power of love.

Spotify is also thrilled to announce the release of an accompanying documentary, offering an intimate look into Manana’s creative process and the inspiration behind his music. This documentary provides fans with a deeper understanding of the artist’s journey and the evolution of his artistry.

As a Spotify RADAR Africa artist, Manana said, “It’s a privilege to be a part of the Radar program. Years and years of releasing music has brought us to this point and the timing couldn’t be better. To be chosen for the program is both humbling and affirming.”

Manana’s musical genius shines through in “Our Broken Hearts Mend,” as he seamlessly blends genres creating a sonic tapestry that is both captivating and emotionally resonant.

The album reflects his diverse influences and showcases his ability to effortlessly traverse musical boundaries.

“Our Broken Hearts Mend” completes the narrative arc that began with his debut solo release, “In The Beginning Was The End,” and continued with ‘But Could The Moments In Between’. Manana’s music resonates with audiences worldwide, capturing the complexities of human relationships and the universal experiences of love and loss.

Manana’s remarkable talent has earned him numerous accolades, including a Grammy Award for his contribution to Burna Boy’s acclaimed album “Twice As Tall” and a South African Music Award (SAMA) in 2023. With “Our Broken Hearts Mend,” Manana solidifies his position as a leading voice in the global music scene.

Top Countries

South Africa

United States of America

Nigeria

Kenya

United Kingdom

Age group and Gender streaming Manana in the last 28 days

Age: Young adults form a significant portion of his audience, with 28% aged 23-27, 26% in the Gen Z bracket of 18-24, and 23% between 28-34

Gender: His audience is slightly male-dominated, with 50% male and 45% female listeners

Manana is a multi-talented singer-songwriter and producer hailing from the Kingdom of Eswatini. His musical journey began with formal jazz vocal training and choral roots at the prestigious Drakensberg Boys Choir.

Manana’s solo work is characterized by its introspective depth, soulful melodies, and genre-defying soundscapes. His music has garnered widespread acclaim, and he has collaborated with renowned artists such as Usher, Burna Boy, and Sun-El Musician.

