ASUS and AMD Launch AI-Driven Expert P Series PCs for South African SMBs

South Africa’s AI PC revolution is officially underway. ASUS, in partnership with AMD, has unveiled its 2025 Expert P Series lineup — a full range of Copilot+ business PCs built to supercharge productivity for small and medium-sized businesses.

Announced during the AMD press conference at Computex 2025, the new ASUS ExpertBook P3, ExpertCenter P600 and P700, and the PN54 Mini PC are powered by AMD Ryzen AI 300 Series processors, bringing enterprise-grade security, on-device AI acceleration, and next-gen collaboration features to the modern workspace.

“AI is fundamentally transforming the PC, from architecture to applications,” said ASUS Co-CEO S.Y. Hsu. “With the new Expert Series, we’re giving professionals the power to work smarter, faster, and more securely — anywhere.”

Fast, Flexible, and Ready for the AI Era

The new lineup is packed with serious performance:

ExpertBook P3 delivers up to 66 total system TOPS of AI power with AMD Ryzen AI PRO 7 processors and a 70Wh battery — all in a full-metal chassis with a thermal system designed for quiet, all-day operation.

delivers up to of AI power with AMD Ryzen AI PRO 7 processors and a 70Wh battery — all in a full-metal chassis with a thermal system designed for quiet, all-day operation. ExpertCenter P600 becomes the first all-in-one Copilot+ PC from ASUS, combining up to 50 TOPS NPU power, touchscreen displays, retractable webcams, and Microsoft Copilot integration in sleek 24″ or 27″ form factors.

becomes the first all-in-one Copilot+ PC from ASUS, combining up to 50 TOPS NPU power, touchscreen displays, retractable webcams, and Microsoft Copilot integration in sleek 24″ or 27″ form factors. ExpertCenter P700 debuts as ASUS’s first tower-based Copilot+ desktop, featuring tool-free design, commercial-grade durability, and up to 50 TOPS of AI muscle for office and enterprise use.

debuts as ASUS’s first tower-based Copilot+ desktop, featuring tool-free design, commercial-grade durability, and up to 50 TOPS of AI muscle for office and enterprise use. ExpertCenter PN54 Mini PC brings AI acceleration to space-constrained environments, delivering compact yet capable computing for retail, kiosks, or minimalist setups.

Built-In AI Tools and Business-Grade Security

Every model in the P Series ships with ASUS AI ExpertMeet and ASUS ExpertGuardian. These exclusive tools provide:

AI-powered meetings with live transcription, translation, and summaries — all processed on-device to protect privacy.

with live transcription, translation, and summaries — all processed on-device to protect privacy. Enterprise-grade security, including TPM 2.0, BIOS compliance with NIST SP 800-155, and five years of update support for firmware and drivers.

“This new generation of AI PCs isn’t just about performance — it’s about trust, security, and longevity for every business use case,” said AMD SVP Jack Huynh. “We’re proud to deliver cutting-edge AI compute to where it matters most: the professional world.”

Looking Ahead: Local Availability

While the full lineup was revealed globally, the PM1503CDA is confirmed as the first model headed to South Africa, launching in Q3 2025.

ASUS also showcased its latest gaming and consumer innovations at Computex, including the high-powered ROG GM700 desktop powered by AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processors and Radeon RX 9070 XT graphics cards.

For more details, visit www.asus.com/za