HONOR celebrates Amajita’s AFCON win with 400 Lite smartphone drop

South Africa’s U20 national football team, Amajita, brought home the AFCON title for the first time in 28 years — and HONOR South Africa is marking the historic moment with a tech tribute. The smartphone brand announced it will gift each player and technical team member a brand-new HONOR 400 Lite on their return to OR Tambo International Airport.

The donation, valued at R250 000, follows the squad’s stunning victory over Morocco in the final. The gesture is more than symbolic — it’s part of HONOR’s broader commitment to supporting youth empowerment and sporting talent through access to cutting-edge mobile tech.

“This launch is about more than features,” says Fred Zhou, CEO of HONOR South Africa. “It’s about recognising where we’ve come from, celebrating growth, and offering the tools to help South Africans see and share their world with more clarity.”

The announcement was made during a live viewing party hosted in Sandton as part of HONOR’s Match Day Experience event, timed with the official South African debut of the HONOR 400 Lite — the AI-powered follow-up to last year’s chart-topping HONOR 200 Lite.

What’s new in the HONOR 400 Lite?

Positioned as a mid-range device with flagship smarts, the HONOR 400 Lite brings AI and camera innovation to the forefront:

108MP main camera with pro-level portrait capabilities

Dedicated AI Camera Button — an Android-first — for instant capture, Google Lens access, and smart editing

6.7-inch AMOLED display with 3,500 nits brightness

5G-ready MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset

5230mAh battery with 35W fast charging

Up to 24GB extended RAM via HONOR RAM Turbo

IP65 water and dust resistance

With eye comfort features, AI image tools, and superfast performance, the phone is aimed at content creators, young professionals, and anyone looking to do more on the go. The AI Camera Button, in particular, adds speed and simplicity to capturing and sharing moments — from pitch-side action to day-to-day life.

Available in Velvet Grey and Mars Green, the HONOR 400 Lite is now in stores across South Africa. For full specs, pricing, and availability, visit HONOR South Africa.

Tech meets talent

HONOR’s partnership with SAFA — which includes device sponsorships for Bafana Bafana — reflects the brand’s strategy of blending innovation with impact. The latest gesture towards the U20 champions underscores this intersection of performance and potential.

Whether it’s through powerful mobile devices or community-driven initiatives, HONOR is betting big on South Africa’s future — and backing winners on and off the field.