New awards platform wants to spotlight Africa’s unsung tech heroes — applications now open

Africa’s booming tech scene has no shortage of unicorn dreams and startup success stories. But behind every breakout company is often a network of educators, community builders, open-source contributors, and thought leaders who rarely get the limelight.

That’s where the Tech Impact Awards 2025 comes in.

Launched by The Top Voices, a community-powered media platform focused on early-stage startups, the new awards are designed to recognise the individuals who are laying the foundations for Africa’s digital future. And the best part? The awards are fully remote, free to enter, and open to anyone making public, community-rooted contributions to Africa’s tech ecosystem.

Celebrating individual impact in Africa’s fast-growing tech ecosystem

Africa is home to one of the fastest growing tech sectors globally. But while company funding rounds and flashy product launches often dominate headlines, The Top Voices wants to draw attention to the less visible — but deeply impactful — work that powers the industry from the ground up.

“This Award is about using visibility not as a headline, but as a tool,” says Anna Lebedeva, co-founder of The Top Voices. “We’ve seen how much talent goes unnoticed. This Award shines a light on those efforts — giving more builders the encouragement to keep going and take their careers to the next level.”

Submissions are now open across three categories:

Community Builders & Educators – for those cultivating talent, growing ecosystems, and offering mentorship or training

Startups & Product Development – spotlighting individuals solving real-world problems with innovative tech

Thought Leadership & Public Knowledge – for those openly sharing insights, ideas, and education that drives tech forward

According to the organisers, the categories reflect the foundational ways people contribute to a thriving tech scene: by building knowledge, solving problems, and empowering others.

Who’s judging?

The panel of judges includes prominent ecosystem leaders from across the continent, including:

Eunice Allela (Google via Algomarketing)

Elizabeth Boluwatife Rotimi (Techies on LinkedIn)

Keshni Morar (Jozi Angels)

Jonathan Ruwanika (Future Africa)

Together, they bring expertise across investing, startup development, and community building — all key perspectives to identify the next wave of influential tech voices.

Easy application, global visibility

Applications are open until 30 May 2025 and take just 5–10 minutes to complete. The process is open to individuals only, based on public contributions (such as blog posts, GitHub work, educational content, etc.). You can apply for yourself or nominate someone else doing important work.

Winners will be featured across The Top Voices’ media channels — including its website, newsletter, YouTube, and LinkedIn — giving them exposure to a global audience of founders, investors, and tech ecosystem players.

Whether you’re a developer building open-source tools, a product manager tackling real user needs, or a tech educator reaching the next generation, the Tech Impact Awards wants to hear your story.

🔗 Apply now for the Tech Impact Awards 2025