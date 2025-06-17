Lenovo Accelerate 2025 champions Innovation

Lenovo Southern Africa’s flagship event, Accelerate 2025, has just wrapped up in Johannesburg — and if the conversations are anything to go by, the future of tech in our region is all about bold innovation, AI-driven solutions, and smart partnerships designed to drive real-world impact.

Bringing together channel partners, business leaders, and technology experts, Lenovo Accelerate 2025 wasn’t just another industry showcase. The event unpacked how technology — from infrastructure to mobile — is reshaping industries as diverse as education, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and entertainment.

At the heart of it all? Lenovo’s “pocket-to-cloud” vision: an end-to-end ecosystem of devices, infrastructure, and services that are AI-ready, AI-enabled, and AI-optimised.

AI, sustainability, and smart infrastructure

Yugen Naidoo, GM of Lenovo Southern Africa, set the tone with a powerful message about how the tech giant is delivering smarter technology for all.

“Our smart infrastructure simplifies and enhances the AI experience, transforming how businesses operate. And with our smart verticals, we’re unlocking real impact across industries that matter — from education and healthcare to manufacturing and animation,” said Naidoo.

Beyond tech demos and product reveals, Accelerate 2025 also recognised top performers in Lenovo’s channel ecosystem and reinforced how partnerships are central to the company’s vision for customer-centric innovation.

Sustainability was another key thread. As Naidoo put it: “Sustainability is no longer a ‘nice to have’ — it’s a business imperative that shapes how we design, build and deliver technology solutions across every touchpoint.”

Insights from DreamWorks and cross-sector AI leaders

A major highlight of the day was DreamWorks Animation’s Kate Swanborg, who shared how the creative powerhouse uses cutting-edge tech to drive storytelling at “the speed of imagination.”

Panel discussions added further depth. One session explored how AI can fuel inclusion and enterprise growth across emerging markets, with insights from Lenovo’s regional leaders. Another, featuring experts from Intel, Microsoft and Lenovo, examined how partnerships are unlocking AI’s potential across the entire ecosystem.

Both panels reinforced the event’s key takeaway: meaningful innovation happens when companies work together, not in silos.

Motorola’s moment: AI-enabled mobility

Lenovo’s Mobile Business Group — through Motorola — also took centre stage, showing how enterprise-ready mobility is evolving. From foldable displays to AI-powered tools and 5G connectivity, Motorola’s latest devices highlight how mobile tech is meeting the demands of business, field services, education, and healthcare.

Military-grade durability and end-to-end device management round out a package designed for real-world use cases where reliability is non-negotiable.

What’s next?

As Lenovo celebrates four decades of innovation, Accelerate 2025 made one thing clear: the brand is committed to co-creating an inclusive, AI-optimised future for Southern Africa.

By blending global expertise with local partnerships, Lenovo aims to deliver technology that’s smarter by design — and trusted by the industries solving today’s toughest challenges.