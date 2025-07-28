Acer Rolls Out Student-Focused Tech in South Africa Ahead of New Term

Acer Africa has launched a refreshed portfolio of devices aimed at South African students, just in time for the new academic cycle. Designed for performance, portability and affordability, the new line-up includes everything from cloud-first Chromebooks with Gemini AI to locally assembled monitors and AI-integrated Windows laptops.

“We’ve built our student range around one idea—accessibility without compromise,” says Glenn du Toit, Country Manager at Acer Africa. “From entry-level to high-performance devices, students now have powerful, portable options across every price point.”

Top picks from Acer’s new student tech line-up:

Acer Chromebook Plus: AI meets cloud learning

Acer’s Chromebook Plus range now ships with Gemini AI built-in, offering smarter writing, summarising, coding, and research support—all tightly integrated into the Google ecosystem. With fast boot times, secure updates, and a full year of Gemini access included, these Chromebooks are ideal for learners in always-connected environments.

Acer Aspire Lite: The budget academic workhorse

Perfect for essays, virtual classes, and everyday study needs, the Aspire Lite balances affordability and functionality. Lightweight, reliable, and built to last, it’s tailor-made for students looking for value without cutting corners.

Acer Swift 14 AI: Power users, meet your match

For students in high-performance fields—think data science, 3D modelling, or software development—the Swift 14 AI delivers dedicated AI processing, intelligent multitasking, and future-proof collaboration features on Windows 11.

Built for learning, made in SA: Affordable displays

Acer is also doubling down on locally assembled monitors, like the ET241Y and ET271, offering vibrant Full HD visuals and a smooth 100Hz refresh rate. Available via HiFi Corp, these displays are ideal for expanding study setups on a student-friendly budget.

Product links:

Portable displays: Take learning anywhere

Students on the move can now plug into ultra-slim portable monitors with a single USB-C cable. Choose between the PM161Q J non-touch version (R2,499, 700g) or the touch-enabled PM161QT (R3,499), ideal for presentations or second-screen multitasking.

For work and play: Acer Nitro Gaming Monitor

Acer’s Nitro MG27X5Q offers a QHD 165Hz experience for students balancing study and esports. Assembled in South Africa and priced at R4,699 (via Incredible Connection), it’s perfect for immersive coursework and competitive downtime.

Acer’s refreshed offering comes at a time when digital tools are becoming foundational to student success. From the lecture hall to the dorm room, these devices are designed to power a new generation of South African learners—without breaking the bank.

For full specs and local availability, visit www.acer.com/za-en.