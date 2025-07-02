Epson Partners with Global Icon Shakira to Inspire Youth Creativity Across Africa and Beyond

Epson has announced international music icon and philanthropist Shakira as the new face of its ‘Imagine New Possibilities’ campaign across Africa, the Middle East, Türkiye, and Central and West Asia (META-CWA) — marking a bold strategic move to champion youth innovation, creativity, and accessible technology in one of the world’s most dynamic growth regions.

The collaboration signals more than a celebrity endorsement. It aligns Epson’s long-standing commitment to sustainability and education with Shakira’s global advocacy for youth empowerment, education, and social impact. Together, they aim to inspire a generation of future creators, makers and leaders through the power of imagination — and technology.

Beyond the Billboard

Shakira’s partnership with Epson extends across multiple touchpoints — from immersive retail experiences and regional activations to digital media and educational initiatives. But the heart of the campaign is simple: to inspire young people across Africa and other regions to explore their creativity, think boldly, and reimagine what’s possible with the right tools in hand.

“Shakira’s dedication to education and creativity makes her the ideal ambassador for this partnership,” says Timothy Thomas, Country Manager at Epson South Africa. “Together, we are excited to enable both this generation and the next to dream big. At Epson, we believe in the power of creativity to shape the future.”

The ‘Imagine New Possibilities’ campaign builds on Epson’s global efforts to democratise access to advanced yet sustainable printing and visual technologies, particularly in underserved and developing markets.

Tech with Purpose

Whether it’s through classroom projectors, home printing solutions, or business-grade design tools, Epson has consistently prioritised functionality, sustainability, and accessibility. Its latest partnership continues that ethos, designed to connect with communities where imagination meets real-world challenge.

Every day, Epson solutions empower students to visualise their ideas, small businesses to launch with confidence, and families to preserve their most meaningful moments.

From immersive learning environments to accessible tools for entrepreneurs, the goal is clear: enable people to bring their ideas to life, faster and with fewer barriers.

Why Shakira?

As a multi-Grammy and Latin Grammy award-winning artist, UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, and founder of the Barefoot Foundation — which builds schools and invests in education across Latin America — Shakira represents a rare blend of global influence and grounded purpose. Her voice, both literal and figurative, resonates with millions across the developing world.

In Epson, she found a partner that shares her vision: leveraging innovation not just to disrupt, but to uplift.

“Technology should not be a privilege,” said Shakira during the campaign launch. “It should be an engine for creativity, access and transformation — especially for young people who deserve every opportunity to dream and create without limits.”

A Future Built on Creativity

The META-CWA region, including South Africa and its neighbouring markets, is primed for creative reinvention. With rising youth populations, growing tech adoption, and a hunger for more inclusive growth, campaigns like Epson’s signal a shift in how global companies are engaging with African opportunity.

Rather than selling solutions, they’re co-creating futures. And by putting trusted, purpose-led voices like Shakira’s at the centre, they are amplifying that effort where it counts most — among the next generation.