HONOR 400 and 400 Pro Redefine AI Smartphone Innovation for South African Users

HONOR has officially opened pre-orders for its much-anticipated HONOR 400 and HONOR 400 Pro smartphones in South Africa — ushering in a bold new era of AI-powered photography, creative editing, and intelligent performance for local users.

For South Africans who want a phone that does more — shoot better, edit faster, last longer, the HONOR 400 Series represents a step-change in how smart devices support creativity, productivity, and everyday use.

With refined design, flagship specs, and next-generation AI integration, HONOR’s latest lineup positions itself as a premium contender in a market hungry for innovation.

Elegant Design, Inspired by Nature

The HONOR 400 Series is built as beautifully as it performs. The HONOR 400 comes in Midnight Black and Desert Gold, while the Pro variant adds Lunar Grey to the lineup. Crafted to turn heads, these finishes combine smooth textures with a minimalist aesthetic that feels distinctly premium.

Under the hood, the range delivers robust performance for work, play and everything in between — thanks to flagship internals and HONOR’s in-house optimisations.

AI-Powered Photography: 200MP Brilliance

Leading the charge is the 200MP Ultra-Clear AI Camera System, powered by the HONOR Image Engine. For photography lovers and social media creators, this is a massive leap forward.

On the HONOR 400 Pro, a 50x AI Super Zoom delivers stunning long-range captures, while AI Portrait Snap allows users to shoot crisp, motion-filled portraits with beautiful natural blur — no DSLR required.

Whether you’re framing wildlife on safari or candid street scenes in Cape Town, the AI-enhanced camera system ensures every shot is rich in colour, detail, and sharpness.

Edit Like a Creator — No Software Required

Beyond the camera, HONOR’s new AI Creative Editor transforms your smartphone into a powerful editing suite.

Users can now convert favourite photos into vibrant 5-second videos with AI Image to Video, perfect for reels, TikToks, and everyday memories. The AI Erase Passers-by tool removes background distractions in a single tap, while AI Upscale restores low-res images with stunning clarity.

Other smart editing features include:

AI Eyes Open

AI Remove Reflection

AI Outpainting

Moving Photo Collage

The goal? To democratise creativity — and put pro-level tools into the hands of everyday users.

Smarter Experiences with MagicOS 9.0

Running on Android 15, the custom MagicOS 9.0 experience is packed with features that make daily interactions smoother, smarter, and more intuitive.

Highlights include:

AI Subtitles for real-time video and voice translation

HONOR Connect for seamless cross-device data transfer, including iOS-to-Android

AI Translation for multilingual conversations

AI Magic Portal 2.0 for easier navigation and productivity

AI Deepfake Detection for an added layer of safety

This is AI designed for life — not just show.

Fast-Charge, Long-Lasting Power

For South Africans on the move, the 6000mAh battery on the HONOR 400 Pro is a game-changer. Pair it with 100W HONOR SuperCharge, and you’ll have hours of usage from just a few minutes of charging.

The range also boasts IP68 and IP69 water/dust resistance on the Pro model, offering peace of mind in tough environments.

Built for Creators, Doers, and Everyday Hustlers

Whether you’re a content creator, a professional on the go, or just someone looking for a faster, smarter smartphone, the HONOR 400 Series is ready to deliver. With flagship power, intuitive AI tools, and a design that demands attention, it’s a serious contender in South Africa’s premium phone segment.

Pricing and Availability

The HONOR 400 Series is available now at leading retailers across South Africa.