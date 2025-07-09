Jumia Taps Mirakl Ads to Supercharge Retail Media Across Its African Marketplace

Jumia, one of Africa’s leading e-commerce platforms, has replatformed its retail media operations to Mirakl Ads, marking a strategic step in expanding its advertising and monetisation capabilities across nine African markets.

The move positions Jumia at the cutting edge of retail media innovation, deploying a suite of AI-driven tools to help sellers boost visibility while giving customers a more personalised, relevant shopping experience. The launch took just two months—an impressive turnaround for a platform that serves more than 70,000 sellers continent-wide.

“Advertising is a key growth lever in our marketplace strategy,” said Francis Dufay, CEO of Jumia. “By integrating Mirakl Ads, we’re giving sellers smarter tools and delivering a better, more tailored experience to customers. It’s also a significant step toward our profitability goals.”

A digital advertising engine for Africa

The global retail media sector is on track to reach $204 billion by 2027, with a projected 17.2% CAGR. In Africa, where Jumia operates in countries including Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Morocco, Egypt and Senegal, the opportunity is enormous.

Mirakl Ads will enable Jumia’s sellers—whether multinational brands or local merchants—to run performance-driven campaigns with minimal effort, leveraging AI-powered sponsored product ads and advanced automation.

What sets this partnership apart is its scalability and speed-to-value. Jumia was able to launch Mirakl Ads within weeks, highlighting the flexibility and seamless integration of the solution. The platform includes real-time campaign management, advanced reporting, and data-driven product recommendations designed to lift conversion rates and ROI.

“Jumia’s decision to replatform is a powerful validation of our retail media technology,” said Adrien Nussenbaum, cofounder and co-CEO of Mirakl. “Together, we’re helping sellers grow faster while enhancing customer experience across the continent.”

Strengthening financial performance and platform value

Retail media isn’t just about selling ads—it’s about unlocking long-term value for platforms, sellers, and consumers alike. Jumia’s partnership with Mirakl deepens its ecosystem, creating new revenue streams that support gross profit growth and financial sustainability.

Sellers now have access to a full-featured advertising solution that works in local markets, whether they’re promoting beauty products in Egypt, electronics in Nigeria, or groceries in Kenya. And because the system is powered by AI, campaigns auto-optimise based on performance data—saving time while maximising returns.

A maturing e-commerce landscape

As African e-commerce matures, the adoption of global-standard retail media technology signals a broader shift in how local platforms compete and monetise. Jumia’s integration of Mirakl Ads is one of the clearest signs yet that Africa’s digital marketplaces are entering a new phase—where ad tech, AI, and marketplace dynamics converge to create sustainable growth models.

With this rollout, Jumia enhances its role not just as a retail platform, but as a media engine—offering sellers the tools to reach, convert and retain customers in an increasingly competitive online environment.