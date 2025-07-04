LG’s New 100-Inch QNED TV Is a Game-Changer for Home Entertainment in South Africa

LG’s 100-Inch QNED evo AI TV Redefines Big-Screen Viewing in South Africa

In a bold leap forward for home entertainment, LG Electronics South Africa has unveiled its largest TV to date: the 100-inch LG QNED evo AI QNED86 4K 120Hz Smart TV. With a screen size wider than a Springbok rugby player is tall, this colossal display is more than a gimmick — it’s the flagship of LG’s 2025 TV lineup and a powerful signal of intent in the ultra-large display market.

Featuring next-gen QNED technology a hybrid of quantum dots and NanoCell, this new release brings cinema-grade immersion into South African living rooms. It offers not only sheer scale but a serious upgrade in intelligence, colour accuracy, and smart features designed to change how families, gamers, and sports fans experience television.

“Our 2025 TV lineup represents a significant step forward in home entertainment, offering unparalleled immersion and intelligence,” says Carol Guedes, spokesperson for LG Electronics South Africa. “The 100-inch QNED86 is a testament to our innovation, but it’s the range’s ability to cater to diverse consumer needs that truly defines this new era of viewing.”

Big Picture, Bigger Performance

At 100 inches, the QNED86 model is built for more than just wow factor. With 4K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, it’s tailored for high-performance viewing across action-packed sports, console gaming, and cinematic streaming. The TV’s AI processor enhances visuals in real time, optimising picture quality scene by scene. LG’s QNED tech, which fuses NanoCell and quantum dot layers, ensures crisp colours and improved contrast even at this jumbo scale.

Not Just One Giant Leap

While the 100-inch QNED86 headlines the show, LG’s 2025 TV lineup includes a range of OLED, QNED, NanoCell and UHD options to fit various budgets and room sizes. Here’s what’s coming to South African homes:

OLED B5, C5, and G5 Series (55–83”) : Self-lit pixel technology offers deep blacks and vivid contrast. The C5 and G5 models come with premium refresh rates and enhanced AI image processing.

QNED82 & QNED86 (65–86”) : These models offer the QNED viewing experience at a more accessible size and price point.

NanoCell NANO80 Series (55–86”) : Aimed at households seeking wider viewing angles and natural colour performance.

UHD UA85 Series (65”): Ideal for those upgrading from standard Full HD, this 4K model supports HDR10 and includes smart AI features.

Smarter, Simpler, Sharper

Running on the latest webOS25, LG’s 2025 range delivers an intuitive, streamlined user experience. With the AI Magic Remote, content discovery across streaming services is effortless, and built-in AI lets users control settings or switch apps with natural voice commands.

The integration of LG soundbars with the new QNED86 enhances audio performance, offering what the brand calls a “better together” experience. Through LG’s sound synergy technology, audio is processed to complement the TV’s display in perfect harmony — no complicated setup required.

The Takeaway

South Africans are increasingly investing in premium home experiences, and LG’s new launch speaks directly to this trend. The brand isn’t just chasing screen size — it’s delivering a smarter, more immersive home viewing ecosystem built for a future where our living rooms double as cinemas, gaming zones, and creative hubs.

Whether you’re a sports fanatic, a Netflix binger, or a casual viewer looking to future-proof your home setup, LG’s 2025 lineup offers something that goes beyond the surface. With the QNED86 leading the charge, it’s clear: big-screen brilliance has officially landed.