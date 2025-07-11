MTN Clinches SA’s Best Network Title Again – Backed by Data and R14bn Infrastructure Push

MTN South Africa has once again emerged as the country’s top-performing mobile network, securing the highest score in the Q2 2025 MyBroadband Network Quality Report. The latest recognition further cements the telco’s national lead as a service provider that consistently delivers speed, coverage, and reliability across urban and rural markets.

Achieving a Network Quality Score of 9.92, MTN outpaced its nearest competitor by a significant margin, with the second-place operator scoring just 7.69. The findings are based on over 304,000 data samples from real users, along with 20,000km of drive testing conducted between April and June 2025.

The report assessed network performance across major cities, towns, and national road networks, offering a practical reflection of service quality as experienced by consumers on the ground.

Performance validated in every major metro

MTN led the rankings not just nationally, but also in key urban centres including Johannesburg, Cape Town, Tshwane, Ekurhuleni, Mangaung, Nelson Mandela Bay, and eThekwini. The company’s infrastructure investments are enabling faster speeds and more consistent uptime — critical factors for consumers relying on mobile networks for work, education, and banking.

“We are honoured by this recognition. It’s the result of our continuous infrastructure investments and a commitment to delivering world-class performance,” said Rami Farah, MTN SA’s Executive for Network.

The Q2 report follows earlier wins in Q1 2025, as well as a 2024 endorsement from international benchmarking agency umlaut, which also named MTN the country’s best in test.

Billions invested to build resilience and speed

The operator’s network dominance is backed by strategic capital investment. In 2024, MTN spent over R9.7 billion enhancing its mobile and IT infrastructure. For 2025, it has committed a further R4.5 billion, targeted at expanding capacity, optimising resilience, and preparing for future service demands.

Key priorities include:

Expanding 5G coverage

Upgrading network resilience in high-load environments

Strengthening rural connectivity through new site rollouts

Improving latency and load balancing across dense data zones

“These rankings reflect the real-world experience of our customers. We see them as both a recognition and a responsibility,” added Farah. “Our teams are in the field every day, upgrading sites and ensuring consistency — not just speed.”

Digital inclusion through strong infrastructure

For MTN, high network quality isn’t just about competitive positioning — it’s also a tool for inclusive digital access. With millions of South Africans relying on mobile connectivity for education, work, finance, and health, MTN’s network remains a critical enabler of daily life and economic participation.

As load shedding, infrastructure strain, and economic uncertainty continue to affect public services, private sector players like MTN are increasingly taking on roles in stabilising digital access at scale.

Looking ahead: platform vision beyond connectivity

This continued recognition supports MTN’s broader Ambition 2025 strategy, which aims to evolve the company beyond a telco into Africa’s leading digital platform. With layered services in fintech, content, cloud, and AI, MTN is building an ecosystem where connectivity is only the foundation.

While awards affirm network leadership, the company’s next move is shaping the platforms, products, and services that define modern connected life in South Africa and beyond.