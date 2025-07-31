MTN MoMo’s R10-a-Day Smartphone Offer Aims to Bridge South Africa’s Digital Divide

The telco’s fintech arm has launched a new Rent-to-Own smartphone programme, offering 4G and 5G-enabled devices for as little as R10 a day. What sets it apart? There are no credit checks, no lengthy paperwork, and users own the phone outright once they’ve completed the term.

The solution is designed specifically for the millions of South Africans who are unbanked or underserved, with flexible payment plans available through the MTN MoMo App.

“We’re not just launching another product—we’re changing the game,” said Kagiso Mothibi, CEO of Fintech SA at MTN South Africa. “Smartphones are gateways to opportunity, education, and financial inclusion. By enabling rent-to-own through the MoMo platform, we’re placing that gateway into more hands than ever before.”

How it works

The process has been simplified to suit users in informal and underbanked economies:

Open or download the MTN MoMo App Select “Handset Rent-to-Own” Apply with a few taps (no payslips or credit history needed) Pay a small deposit Choose a plan: 3, 6, 9, or 12 months Receive the device and own it after final payment

Devices available

At launch, the programme includes Samsung 4G smartphones like the A05, A06, A16, and A26. MTN says more trusted brands will be added from August 2025.

Why it matters

For many South Africans, smartphone affordability is still a massive barrier to digital access—especially in rural and peri-urban areas.

“We’re bringing people into the digital world with dignity, simplicity, and flexibility,” added Mothibi.

MTN is working with Airvantage, a fintech company that uses data science to offer real-time affordability assessments. That means no more rejections based on outdated financial models.

“Together with MTN, we’re using data science and fintech to democratise access to smartphones,” said Tandi Kuper, CEO of Airvantage. “It’s technology with purpose—at scale.”

Part of a bigger strategy

This isn’t MTN’s first inclusion push. It builds on previous efforts like the Smartphone for All campaign and Shesh@ 5G SIM delivery, both designed to make connectivity more accessible and customer-first.

“This is what customer-first innovation looks like,” said Mothibi.

Get started today

To apply, users simply need to visit the MTN MoMo App or go to www.mtn.co.za for more details.

Smartphones are more than just devices—they’re digital lifelines. And with this move, MTN is making sure more South Africans can plug into the opportunities of a connected world.