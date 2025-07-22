MTN Pumps R300 Million into Gauteng to Strengthen Digital Infrastructure

MTN South Africa has committed more than R300 million to upgrade its network infrastructure in Gauteng, a move that strengthens its footprint in the country’s most populous province and brings faster, more resilient digital connectivity to communities and businesses.

The regional investment forms part of MTN’s larger R4.5 billion national rollout for 2025, aimed at modernising South Africa’s digital infrastructure and extending high-speed network access to underserved areas. The Gauteng plan includes new base station construction, enhancements to more than 70 existing sites, and significant improvements to battery systems, site security, and energy supply.

“This R300 million investment is a vital part of our national push to improve MTN’s digital capability,” said Machawe Dlamini, General Manager for Gauteng Operations at MTN SA. “From extending coverage to upgrading energy resilience, we are building a network that supports real-time communication, business growth, and community upliftment.”

Boosting 5G and LTE Access Across Gauteng

With completion targeted by the end of 2025, MTN’s Gauteng upgrade will deliver enhanced 5G and LTE performance, making online education, healthcare, and digital business tools more accessible to more people. Rural areas and high-demand urban zones are key beneficiaries of the expansion.

“Our mission is to bridge the digital divide in South Africa,” added Dlamini. “That means providing reliable, high-speed internet in places where it has been limited or unavailable. This investment reflects MTN’s vision of meaningful, inclusive connectivity.”

MTN’s infrastructure upgrades will also support new power solutions to address load shedding and site downtime, including the rollout of additional generators and energy storage systems to keep the network live during disruptions.

Aligning with MTN’s Ambition 2025 Strategy

The Gauteng initiative is fully aligned with MTN’s Ambition 2025 vision, which prioritises digital inclusion and platform development across the continent. MTN aims to build Africa’s most valuable digital ecosystem by connecting millions more South Africans to high-speed internet, financial services, and smart technologies.

This announcement follows MTN’s recent R480 million network investment in KwaZulu-Natal, underscoring the group’s focus on regional resilience and long-term infrastructure development across South Africa.

Building a Bolder Digital Future

As competition in the telecoms sector intensifies, MTN’s sustained capital investment signals its commitment to staying ahead by delivering tangible improvements in user experience, network uptime, and geographic coverage.

“We are not just building a network. We are investing in a digital future where more people can participate in the economy and society through fast, affordable connectivity,” said Dlamini.

To learn more about MTN’s network coverage and digital services, visit www.mtn.co.za.