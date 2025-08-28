Acer Africa Powers Up at Comic Con Africa 2025 With Bold New Launch

Acer Africa is taking Comic Con Africa 2025 by storm, unveiling a brand-new product category for the first time in the local market. While details remain under wraps until the official reveal, the company promises attendees at the Incredible Connection stand will be among the first in Africa to experience this next step in its technology journey.

Gaming Meets Community at Comic Con

Comic Con Africa, the continent’s biggest pop culture and tech festival, provides the perfect stage for Acer’s announcement. Alongside the new product reveal, visitors can expect hands-on demos, gaming activations, and direct engagement with the Acer Africa team.

“We are incredibly excited to be at Comic Con Africa, a festival that perfectly aligns with our passion for technology, gaming, and community,” said Glenn du Toit, Country Manager for Acer Africa. “This launch is a testament to our commitment to the African market. We are bringing a new level of innovation to consumers and we believe this product category will resonate deeply with gamers, creators, and technology enthusiasts across the continent.”

Building on a Strong 2025

This year has already been a busy one for Acer Africa. Highlights include:

Locally Assembled Gaming Monitors : Acer’s MG27X5Q series and other models are now assembled in South Africa, boosting local availability while cutting down the company’s carbon footprint.

Nitro Gaming Laptops: The latest Nitro lineup has been upgraded with AI-ready features and new NVIDIA® graphics, continuing Acer’s tradition of accessible, high-performance gaming hardware.

What to Expect at Comic Con

For media and industry insiders, Acer will host a daily press briefing from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., with Du Toit and his team providing deeper insight into the new product and Acer’s gaming ecosystem strategy.

The reveal marks a pivotal moment for the company’s African operations, signalling Acer’s push into new product spaces while reinforcing its reputation as a brand that understands gaming culture and connected lifestyles.