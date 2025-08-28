Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Big Tech

Acer Africa Powers Up at Comic Con Africa 2025 With Bold New Launch

By Staff Reporter
Read next

Acer Africa is taking Comic Con Africa 2025 by storm, unveiling a brand-new product category for the first time in the local market. While details remain under wraps until the official reveal, the company promises attendees at the Incredible Connection stand will be among the first in Africa to experience this next step in its technology journey.

Gaming Meets Community at Comic Con

Comic Con Africa, the continent’s biggest pop culture and tech festival, provides the perfect stage for Acer’s announcement. Alongside the new product reveal, visitors can expect hands-on demos, gaming activations, and direct engagement with the Acer Africa team.

“We are incredibly excited to be at Comic Con Africa, a festival that perfectly aligns with our passion for technology, gaming, and community,” said Glenn du Toit, Country Manager for Acer Africa. “This launch is a testament to our commitment to the African market. We are bringing a new level of innovation to consumers and we believe this product category will resonate deeply with gamers, creators, and technology enthusiasts across the continent.”

Building on a Strong 2025

This year has already been a busy one for Acer Africa. Highlights include:

  • Locally Assembled Gaming Monitors: Acer’s MG27X5Q series and other models are now assembled in South Africa, boosting local availability while cutting down the company’s carbon footprint.

  • Nitro Gaming Laptops: The latest Nitro lineup has been upgraded with AI-ready features and new NVIDIA® graphics, continuing Acer’s tradition of accessible, high-performance gaming hardware.

What to Expect at Comic Con

For media and industry insiders, Acer will host a daily press briefing from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., with Du Toit and his team providing deeper insight into the new product and Acer’s gaming ecosystem strategy.

The reveal marks a pivotal moment for the company’s African operations, signalling Acer’s push into new product spaces while reinforcing its reputation as a brand that understands gaming culture and connected lifestyles.

Staff Reporter

Read More
WhatsApp Adds AI Writing Help and New Monetisation Tools in 2025
Big Tech 28 Aug 2025
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2025, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.