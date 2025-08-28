ASUS Showcases the Future of Smarter Classrooms in South Africa

What happens when you put teachers inside mock classrooms powered by cutting-edge devices? ASUS South Africa answered that question yesterday at its education-focused event, designed to show how technology can turn traditional lessons into smarter, more engaging experiences.

The event brought together schools from across the country for a day of practical demonstrations, meaningful conversations, and bold ideas about how tech can empower both learners and educators.

The AI-Driven Shift in Education

Keynote speaker Murray Legg, tech entrepreneur and former teacher, set the tone by exploring how artificial intelligence is reshaping the role of education. His address highlighted a simple truth: technology isn’t here to replace teachers, but to support them in building more adaptive, future-ready classrooms.

The talk sparked active conversations among attendees, many of whom are already grappling with the challenges of preparing students for a digital-first world.

Hands-On Learning With ASUS

Instead of showing slides, ASUS built mock classrooms as breakout sessions. Here, educators rolled up their sleeves and tested the devices first-hand, from spill-resistant laptops to versatile solutions designed for busy school environments.

“We believe smarter schools need smarter solutions. This event was about showing educators what is possible when technology is paired with passion and purpose,” said Werner Joubert, Director of the Commercial Business Group at ASUS South Africa.

The reaction was immediate. Teachers recognised the durability and reliability built into ASUS’s education portfolio — features like military-grade testing and spill-resistant keyboards directly address the realities of the classroom.

“Durability and reliability are at the heart of our education portfolio. From spill-resistant keyboards to military-grade testing, we design our devices to withstand the realities of the classroom, so schools can focus on teaching, not technology downtime,” added Arno Vorster, Account Executive at ASUS South Africa.

Inspiring Learners, Empowering Teachers

For ASUS, the day wasn’t about product specs — it was about impact. By bringing educators into immersive demo spaces, the company demonstrated how the right devices can simplify lesson delivery, reduce downtime, and spark curiosity among learners.

“It was inspiring to see the excitement in the mock classrooms. Educators immediately recognised how these tools could make their work easier and their lessons more engaging,” said Marce Heath, Head of Marketing for ASUS Commercial South Africa. “That’s exactly why we’re investing in education – to help schools unlock their full potential.”

Building South Africa’s EdTech Future

Now more than ever, South Africa’s education system faces the challenge of balancing limited resources with growing demand for digital skills. Events like ASUS’s showcase point to a future where smarter schools are built on smarter solutions — durable, reliable devices that help teachers focus on teaching, and learners focus on learning.