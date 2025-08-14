Female tech founders in South Africa can win up to R1.9 million to scale their innovations

Female-led tech startups in South Africa now have the chance to secure up to R1.9 million in funding and global recognition through the Aurora Tech Award.

Despite rapid growth in the local tech ecosystem, women founders still face major hurdles. Less than 2% of global venture capital goes to female-led startups, while locally, access to funding, mentorship, and networks remains a huge challenge. Aurora aims to bridge that gap by providing financial support, mentorship, and access to a global network of investors. African innovators have consistently performed well, showing the continent’s potential on the world stage.

The award, founded by inDrive in 2021, celebrates women reshaping technology and driving social impact. In 2025, it attracted a record 2,018 applications from 116 countries, spanning sectors from AI and fintech to health tech, edtech, and agrotech. Among them, 31 African startups made the Top 120, with Nigeria’s Solape Akinpelu taking the top prize.

Who can apply

Applications for 2026 are open from 12 August to 12 November 2025 at auroratechaward.com. Eligible applicants must:

Be a female founder or co-founder of a startup

Have registered the business in the last five years

Have a working prototype, MVP, or early clients

Be at pre-seed or seed stage

Have total funding of no more than R117 million (including seed rounds)

Quarterfinalists (Top 100) will be announced on 8 December 2025, followed by semi-finalists and finalists in early 2026. Finalists enter a tailored mentorship programme ahead of the award ceremony between March and April 2026.

Prizes

R925,000 – First place

R370,000 – Second place

R277,500 – Third place

All finalists also gain access to a curated network of investors, inDrive’s global expertise, and strategic resources to grow and fundraise internationally.

Why it matters

“The Aurora Tech Award is a springboard for bold female founders from emerging markets building the future,” says Isabella Ghassemi-Smith, head of the award. “We provide funding, investor access, mentorship, and networks that can transform industries.”

Previous winners highlight its impact. Thais Sterenberg, a 2025 finalist from Brazil, said, “Being recognised globally was empowering and validating.” Loretxu Garcia, a Chilean finalist, added, “Aurora recognises not just technology, but the courage to innovate from our own realities.”

About Aurora Tech Award

The award is a non-profit initiative of inDrive, a global mobility platform operating in 982 cities across 48 countries. Aurora not only provides funding but also opens doors to investors, mentorship, and international visibility. By spotlighting women-led startups, it seeks to shift the tech landscape toward inclusivity and equal opportunity.