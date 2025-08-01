Flow launches the world’s first and only shoppable audience marketplace

The Commerce Media Platform Flow has officially launched the world’s first and only shoppable audience marketplace – a powerful new platform where advertisers can browse, select, and activate hundreds of premium first-party audiences in just a few clicks.

South Africa’s most valuable consumer audiences from audience partners like Woolworths*, Zapper, OneDayOnly, Tiger Wheel & Tyre, ProShop, Howler, and many more are now available in one place – ready to activate across Meta, Google, and TikTok.

“For the first time, advertisers can browse and instantly activate premium audiences they’ve never had access to before. It’s fast, simple, and exclusive – you get first pick before anyone else.” Gil Sperling, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Flow

*Woolworths’ high-intent shopper audiences are exclusively available to Woolworths supplier brands

A breakthrough in targeting and a game-changer for advertisers,

Most advertisers today are still forced to rely on broad, outdated targeting options — using generic age, geo, and interest-based segments that are no longer fit for purpose in a performance-driven environment.

At the same time, commerce media is booming — projected to exceed $100 billion globally by 2026. But unless advertisers are buying through a major retail media network, accessing high-intent first-party data remains fragmented, slow, and out of reach.

To run effective campaigns, a brand would need to negotiate individual data-sharing agreements across multiple retailers, marketplaces, and commerce platforms — a time-consuming process few have the resources to manage.

That’s where Flow’s Audience Marketplace comes in.

Introducing the Flow Audience Marketplace

With a subscription to the Flow Audience Marketplace, advertisers can explore and activate premium first-party audiences with the same ease as adding to an online cart.

These dynamic audiences are updated constantly, then carefully curated and released to subscribers exclusively through the Flow Audience Marketplace. It’s targeting for a new era – built for agility, intent, and measurable growth.

Flow’s Audience Marketplace provides a single destination where advertisers can:

Discover curated, high-performing audiences across retail, beauty, lifestyle, finance, and more

across retail, beauty, lifestyle, finance, and more Activate them directly in their Meta, Google, and TikTok ad accounts

in their Meta, Google, and TikTok ad accounts Switch, test, and optimise audience strategies with total flexibility

audience strategies with total flexibility Access new and exclusive audiences every month

POPIA-compliant by design, every audience is sourced from Flow’s network of premium first-party data partners – allowing advertisers to target audiences confidently with verified, privacy-safe data.

“The demand for high-intent audiences is massive. Flow’s Audience Marketplace gives advertisers one place to find, explore and access secure and high quality data.” Daniel Levy, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Flow

Early adopters are already seeing results

Top South African advertisers have already made the switch – and the results speak for themselves.

“The platform is user-friendly and gives you exactly what you need – no digging required. I love features like ‘Trending Now’ and exclusive audience identification. They let me easily test new audiences and build a solid paid media strategy.” Musa Sibisi, Paid Media Specialist, Rain

“This is a whole new pricing and access model,” says Levy. “It gives advertisers more control of who they reach, the agility to test their strategies, and results that directly impact their return on investment – without any red tape.”

For data partners: Turn your data into scalable revenue

If you’re a retailer, e-commerce platform, or business with verified first-party data, Flow invites you to join South Africa’s most powerful audience network:

Get discovered by brands actively seeking high-intent audiences

Monetise your data in a secure, privacy-compliant environment

Unlock a new, recurring revenue stream – without needing a sales or dev team

Flow’s Audience Marketplace is a closed, quality-controlled ecosystem – with curated data, protected access, and measurable performance at its core.

Targeting that moves the needle – and the cart

Running ads based on broad age and interest categories is like searching for a needle in a haystack.

The Flow Audience Marketplace removes the guesswork — putting your ads in front of the right audience from the start.

“We’ve given marketers access to premium audiences from businesses they’ve never been able to reach, and we’re delivering it in a way that’s never been done before.” Gil Sperling, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Flow

Your next customer is already in the Flow Marketplace. The only question is – are you?

Subscribe now to unlock access to South Africa’s most effective audience marketplace.

Partner with Flow to turn your first-party data into a powerful new revenue stream