Hyprop and MTN Bring Call of Duty Tournament to Shift Gaming Experience

South Africa’s esports scene is set for a major showdown as Hyprop and MTN introduce SHIFT COD, a Call of Duty tournament forming part of the 2025 Shift Gaming Experience. With R60 000 in prize money on the line, four of the country’s sharpest squads will battle it out in an unforgiving, high-pressure arena this September.

High-Stakes Format

The tournament leaves no room for error. Four online qualifiers have determined the squads heading into the LAN finale at Canal Walk on 12 and 13 September. Each qualifier followed a single-elimination, best-of-five format, with matches across Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Control.

Only one team per qualifier advanced, setting the stage for a final bracket where just four teams will compete for glory. At the finale, squads face a double-elimination format with a prize pool structured as follows:

1st place : R30 000

2nd place : R15 000

3rd place : R10 000

4th place: R5 000

All matches in the qualifiers were broadcast online, giving fans full access to the action while showcasing the talent of South Africa’s competitive Call of Duty community.

Gaming in Public Spaces

For Hyprop, the Shift Gaming Experience is about more than competition – it’s about bringing esports into the mainstream.

“The Shift Gaming Experience is about putting real competition at the centre of public spaces and connecting people through the power of play,” said Christie Stanbridge, Brand and Campaigns Marketing Manager at Hyprop. “Adding Call of Duty to the lineup takes the intensity up a notch. We’re giving gamers a serious platform to show what they can do – live, on stage and in front of a crowd.”

Now in its third year, the Hyprop MTN Shift Gaming Experience has become a fixture on the local esports calendar. Hosted at malls including Canal Walk, Clearwater, and The Glen, the series combines competitive tournaments with public activations to draw new audiences into gaming culture.

More Than Just a Tournament

The inclusion of Call of Duty builds on the momentum SHIFT has created over the past two years.

“MTN SHIFT isn’t about gimmicks. It’s built for players, whether you’re grinding in ranked or showing up to prove a point on LAN,” said Stanbridge. “We’ve seen how gaming can energise our spaces and create new communities. SHIFT COD builds on that energy.”

Beyond COD, the wider Shift Gaming Experience continues to showcase multiple titles, providing an entry point for casual gamers while elevating competitive play.

Where to Catch the Action

The LAN finale at Canal Walk promises a live audience and a high-energy atmosphere. Meanwhile, the wider Shift Gaming Experience continues at Hyprop malls across the country, blending online qualifiers with in-centre events:

Capegate – Online Qualifier: 31 August | In-Centre: 5 – 7 September

Canal Walk – Online Qualifier: 7 September | In-Centre: 17 – 21 September

For more details and tournament updates, visit acgl.gg/mtnshift