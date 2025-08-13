Search.com launches AI chat that pays users and publishers

AI chat is no longer just about faster answers or conversational tone. Search.com, a division of Public Good, has launched a generative AI search platform that claims to benefit not just users, but also publishers and brands, a shift that could rewrite the economics of AI-driven search.

For everyday users, Search.com is entirely free to use. Unlike competing platforms that charge for premium access, the service offers equitable access to AI-powered answers. On top of that, users can earn cashback, discounts, and offers from premium brands, with subscription members receiving 10% cashback on purchases.

“Our cashback approach not only democratizes AI search but also fosters stronger connections between consumers, publishers and brands,” says Melissa Anderson, President of Public Good.

A win for publishers

Where publishers have historically absorbed the costs of integrating search into their sites, Search.com’s model flips the equation — offering them a revenue stream instead. The platform also credits and monetizes publisher content, instead of scraping it without attribution, a pain point that has plagued online journalism in the age of AI.

“Publishers have gotten the short end of the stick, and we’re here to change that. We are passionate about how our publisher monetization solutions support journalism,” adds Anderson.

Brand-safe by design

For brands, Search.com positions itself as a clean, clutter-free advertising environment, a notable contrast to the noise of social feeds and banner-heavy search results. The company says advertisers will reach users in “moments of motivation”, the exact points where they are actively seeking product or service recommendations.

This combination of AI-powered answers, guaranteed brand visibility, and user incentives positions Search.com as more than just another chatbot — it’s attempting to merge consumer benefit with sustainable media economics.

Search.com is now live on desktop and mobile for both iOS and Android.

To explore the platform, visit Search.com.