Burn Media Sites
Follow Us
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
More
Continue in 10 seconds
Africa

Search.com launches AI chat that pays users and publishers

By Staff Reporter
Read next

AI chat is no longer just about faster answers or conversational tone. Search.com, a division of Public Good, has launched a generative AI search platform that claims to benefit not just users, but also publishers and brands, a shift that could rewrite the economics of AI-driven search.

For everyday users, Search.com is entirely free to use. Unlike competing platforms that charge for premium access, the service offers equitable access to AI-powered answers. On top of that, users can earn cashback, discounts, and offers from premium brands, with subscription members receiving 10% cashback on purchases.

“Our cashback approach not only democratizes AI search but also fosters stronger connections between consumers, publishers and brands,” says Melissa Anderson, President of Public Good.

A win for publishers

Where publishers have historically absorbed the costs of integrating search into their sites, Search.com’s model flips the equation — offering them a revenue stream instead. The platform also credits and monetizes publisher content, instead of scraping it without attribution, a pain point that has plagued online journalism in the age of AI.

“Publishers have gotten the short end of the stick, and we’re here to change that. We are passionate about how our publisher monetization solutions support journalism,” adds Anderson.

Brand-safe by design

For brands, Search.com positions itself as a clean, clutter-free advertising environment, a notable contrast to the noise of social feeds and banner-heavy search results. The company says advertisers will reach users in “moments of motivation”, the exact points where they are actively seeking product or service recommendations.

This combination of AI-powered answers, guaranteed brand visibility, and user incentives positions Search.com as more than just another chatbot — it’s attempting to merge consumer benefit with sustainable media economics.

Search.com is now live on desktop and mobile for both iOS and Android.
To explore the platform, visit Search.com.

Staff Reporter

Read More
Female tech founders in South Africa can win up to R1.9 million to scale their innovations
Entrepreneurship 14 Aug 2025
Read More
More

News

© Memeburn 2025, a Burn Media publication.

No article may be published or reproduced without prior written permission from Memeburn.

cookie image

We use cookies

To improve your experience, deliver personalised content and advertising. Find out more by reading our cookie policy.

Accept

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights. sign up

Welcome to Memeburn

Sign up to our newsletter to get the latest in digital insights.

By signing up for this email you agree to receive the latest info from Burnmedia Group.

Learn more via our Privacy Policy.