South African Shoppers Tempted With Free Tablets As Windows 10 Deadline Nears

The clock is ticking for Windows 10 users. With Microsoft’s official End of Support (EOS) deadline looming in October 2025, South Africans are being nudged toward Windows 11, and brands like Acer are using smart incentives to make the switch more appealing.

Acer Africa this week launched its Value Add campaign, offering customers who purchase select AI-powered Windows 11 laptops a free Acer Iconia A10-11 Android tablet. The promotion runs from 11 August to 26 September through participating retailer Computer Mania.

“ With the end of support for Windows 10 approaching, it’s the perfect time to move to Windows 11 and take advantage of the latest AI-powered features and security,” says Lesego Bobbi Nyamane, Marketing Manager at Acer Africa. “This promotion gives customers extra value with a free tablet while upgrading to premium, Copilot-ready devices that will support them well into the future.”

A Push Toward AI PCs

The timing of this campaign reflects a bigger industry shift. Microsoft is positioning Windows 11 as a platform for AI-powered workflows, with Copilot built directly into the operating system. Paired with Intel’s Core Ultra processors and Neural Processing Units (NPUs), new AI PCs are being marketed as essential for productivity, security and on-device intelligence.

For South African buyers, the incentive is not only about future-proofing. Security updates for Windows 10 will end in October, leaving older devices exposed. Windows 11 introduces additional protections like Microsoft Pluton security chips, Smart App Control and hardware-based isolation, features missing from legacy systems.

The Deal On Offer

Customers who purchase a qualifying Acer Aspire 14 AI or Swift 14 AI laptop at Computer Mania will receive a free Acer Iconia A10-11 tablet. Acer describes the offer as a way to “add value” for buyers who may be hesitant about upgrading.

Qualifying Devices:

Acer Swift 14 AI (SFL14-51): 14″ 2.8K OLED display, Intel Core Ultra 7 with NPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home, premium aluminium design, long battery life.

Acer Aspire 14 AI (A14-52M-78D5): 14″ WUXGA display, Intel Core Ultra 7 with Intel ARC graphics, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home, designed for students, hybrid workers and everyday multitasking.

Free Gift: Acer Iconia A10-11 Android Tablet: 10.1″ HD display, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, Android 12 OS, suited for browsing, streaming or productivity on the go.

Beyond The Freebie

While the free tablet offer is eye-catching, the underlying message is clear: the move to Windows 11 is no longer optional. As the Windows 10 deadline approaches, South African retailers are expected to push similar upgrade bundles in a bid to clear old stock and capture a new wave of AI-first buyers.