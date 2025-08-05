WeThinkCode_ and South Cape TVET College Bring Software Engineering Training to Rural SA Youth

In a pioneering effort to tackle South Africa’s growing digital divide, WeThinkCode_ and South Cape TVET College have partnered to roll out an 18-month software engineering programme for 30 students in the small town of Riversdale.

The initiative, backed by the DG Murray Trust and the Caterpillar Foundation, aims to prove that rural youth can thrive in tech—if given the right support.

“This partnership is a game-changer for rural youth,” said Ruvimbo Gwatirisa, Director of Public Partnerships at WeThinkCode_. “We’re not just delivering a programme—we’re building a scalable model that brings digital opportunity to communities too often left behind.”

A National First: NQF-Certified Software Engineering in the Countryside

Hosted at the Hessequa Campus of South Cape TVET College, the programme blends foundational coding with cutting-edge electives in mobile development, cloud computing, data engineering, blockchain, and more. Graduates earn an NQF Level 6 Occupational Certificate in Software Engineering—opening doors to full-time tech employment or further study.

To ensure no one is excluded, the programme includes on-campus accommodation for students from disadvantaged and remote communities. All course fees are covered by partner funders.

“This is more than education—it’s a catalyst for change,” said Gwatirisa. “We’re proving that rural youth can break into tech with the right support.”

Aligned with Government’s Digital Skills Agenda

The initiative dovetails with the Department of Higher Education and Training’s (DHET) push to modernise TVET colleges with digital skills training. Speaking at the launch, David Modiba, Deputy Director for DHET TVET Curriculum Development, said:

“This collaboration elevates our curriculum to meet real industry demand. It’s a transformative step toward inclusive career pathways for rural youth.”

Dr Tertia Terblanche, Principal of South Cape TVET College, echoed the sentiment:

“Through this partnership, we’re connecting students directly to job opportunities in a growing digital economy.”

More Than a Pilot — A Blueprint for Scale

For WeThinkCode_, the Riversdale pilot is just the beginning. The organisation is already in talks with government, industry partners, and funders to replicate the model in more regions—with community engagement, student support, and infrastructure as key ingredients.

“We’re building a national network of tech talent that reaches beyond cities,” Gwatirisa said. “South Africa’s digital future depends on it.”

By tapping into public-private partnerships, the programme creates measurable impact: