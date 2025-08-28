WhatsApp Adds AI Writing Help and New Monetisation Tools in 2025

WhatsApp is no longer just about messaging. With nearly three billion users worldwide, Meta is now layering artificial intelligence and monetisation tools into the app, reshaping how people chat, create, and even earn. For South Africans, these updates could change both everyday communication and the way small businesses use WhatsApp to connect with customers.

AI Writing Help: Smarter Messages on the Fly

WhatsApp has started rolling out an AI-powered Writing Help feature. The tool can rephrase your message, fix spelling errors, and adjust the tone to be more formal, casual, or supportive. Importantly, Meta says the assistant uses Private Processing technology to keep messages secure, meaning your text never leaves the device.

The feature is currently available for iOS users in English, with more languages expected to follow. For South Africans juggling work, school groups, and personal chats, this could mean fewer awkward typos and smoother professional messaging.

Here’s how it works:

Ads and Monetisation Arrive

WhatsApp’s Updates tab will soon feature ads, though private chats will remain ad-free. Subscription-based Channels are also being introduced, allowing creators, communities, and businesses to charge for exclusive content.

For small businesses, new tools include:

Voice note outreach to engage customers directly.

Callback requests for quicker responses.

Ad campaigns integrated with Facebook and Instagram, giving businesses new visibility without compromising WhatsApp’s end-to-end encryption.

Why It Matters in South Africa

WhatsApp is South Africa’s most widely used app, relied on for communication, business, and education. These updates bring both opportunities and challenges:

Everyday users gain smarter communication through AI Writing Help.

Entrepreneurs and small businesses can access new monetisation tools without needing expensive websites or platforms.

Privacy-minded users will be watching carefully to ensure Meta’s assurances hold true, especially after past concerns about data-sharing policies.

Looking Ahead

Meta’s strategy with WhatsApp is clear: transform it from a simple messaging service into an AI-enhanced, revenue-generating ecosystem. For South Africans, the real test will be whether these features improve the user experience without eroding the trust that has made WhatsApp such a dominant platform.