Huawei SOUND ULTIMATE Series

A Showcase of Sound and Innovation

Huawei has unveiled the SOUND ULTIMATE Series at its Shanghai Acoustics R&D Center, introducing what it calls a new benchmark for smart in-car audio. The system was presented inside the Maextro S800 ultra-luxury sedan, where guests experienced an immersive demonstration of Huawei’s cutting-edge sound technology.

Years of Research Come to Life

Building on sustained investment in audio R&D since 2012, Huawei has combined hardware expertise, software algorithms, and artistic tuning from top-tier engineers. The result is a system that challenges long-established competitors and signals the rise of a Chinese-developed audio platform designed for global luxury vehicles.

Lars Goller, Chief Automotive Sound and Acoustics Advisor at Huawei, said the goal for in-car audio tuning is to recreate “an optimum reproduction of the recording, to bring us closer to the experience the artist intended. By marrying the science of psychoacoustics with exquisite tuning and a foundation of bespoke high-performance hardware, Huawei SOUND aims to bring the outstanding phantom effect of sitting right where the music was created to the car users.”

43 Speakers and a 4D Experience

The SOUND ULTIMATE Series features a rare 43-speaker configuration supported by 2920 W dual amplifiers. Rear 4D exciters synchronize with music and video content to deliver a multi-sensory experience. Huawei’s seat-specific sound technology pioneers independent sound zones, providing up to 30 dB isolation between front and rear passengers so each can enjoy their own audio content without interference.

Industry-First Acoustic Designs

Huawei has introduced several breakthrough features. The Crystal Star-Ring Diffuser rises automatically as users enter, combining sound projection with ambient lighting that syncs to music. The Tangential Force Woofer rotates the conventional door woofer by 90 degrees to reduce resonance while extending bass depth. Completing the setup, the Dual-Diaphragm Subwoofer leverages cabin space for the deepest bass extension in its class.

Smart Integration with HarmonyOS

Beyond hardware, SOUND ULTIMATE integrates into Huawei’s HarmonyOS ecosystem. With AI-powered sound-to-light technology, cabin lighting shifts in sync with audio, turning music into an immersive visual experience. Passengers enjoy not only sound clarity but also a richer emotional atmosphere.

Looking Ahead

Huawei says the SOUND ULTIMATE Series is just the beginning. By uniting technology with artistry, the company plans to push further into the luxury automotive audio space, delivering extraordinary in-cabin experiences to users worldwide.