Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Review – A Premium Android Tablet That Shines for Entertainment

Big-Screen Android Luxury

If you’re after an Android tablet that can flex its muscles as both a binge-watching machine and a productivity sidekick, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro makes a strong case. With a 12.6-inch AMOLED display, 10,200 mAh battery, and a premium slim design, it’s Lenovo’s boldest shot yet at the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and Apple iPad Air crowd.

At 5.6mm thin and weighing just 565g, it’s ultra-portable for its size. The Storm Grey aluminium chassis feels sturdy and luxe, though its long 16:10 aspect ratio makes portrait use slightly awkward. Add in quad JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos and you’re looking at one of the best media slates around.

That Show-Stopping Display

This is where the P12 Pro really flexes. The 12.6-inch AMOLED panel runs at a crisp 2560 x 1600 resolution with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support. Translation? Deep blacks, vivid colours, and buttery smooth scrolling whether you’re streaming Netflix or grinding through a game.

It’s easily among the best displays in its class, though brightness can struggle outdoors and app layouts sometimes look stretched. Still, for sheer movie-night wow factor, it’s a 9/10.

Battery Life That Doesn’t Quit

With a 10,200 mAh battery, the P12 Pro is built to last. Expect 14–15 hours of video playback or 8–10 hours of mixed work and browsing. It supports 45W charging, though Lenovo only bundles a 30W charger in the box, which gets you back to full in under two hours.

For anyone commuting, travelling, or glued to back-to-back meetings, this battery is a genuine lifesaver.

Performance and Everyday Use

Under the hood, the Snapdragon 870 chipset with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage keeps things slick. Apps launch quickly, multitasking is smooth, and even heavier titles like Call of Duty Mobile run without major hiccups. Benchmarks aren’t quite at Snapdragon 8 Gen level, but for its price, it delivers.

You also get Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C 3.1, and in some markets, 5G support. Locally, the Wi-Fi model sits at around R23,500 depending on the retailer.

Stylus and Productivity – The Letdown

Here’s where the shine dulls. Lenovo bundles its Precision Pen 3 stylus with the P12 Pro, complete with 4,096 pressure levels and magnetic charging. On paper, it’s a win. In practice? Artists won’t be happy. The pen suffers from noticeable wobble, lag, and offset when sketching or writing at angles. Palm rejection isn’t great either.

Pair it with Lenovo’s optional keyboard and you can switch to “Productivity Mode” for a desktop-style UI, but the software feels clunky and scaling issues limit its appeal for serious work.

Cameras and Extras

Cameras aren’t the focus here, and it shows. The rear 13MP + 5MP setup is fine for scans or quick snaps, while the dual 8MP front cams are serviceable for video calls. But don’t ditch your phone for this.

Other extras include face unlock, a fingerprint sensor, and pogo pins for keyboard attachment. No headphone jack though — Lenovo includes a dongle, but it’s still a downer.

Pros and Cons at a Glance

Pros:

Stunning AMOLED display with 120Hz and Dolby Vision

Premium slim design with aluminium chassis

Excellent battery life (up to 15 hours)

Powerful JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos

Bundled stylus adds value

Solid performance for games and multitasking

Cons:

Stylus lacks precision, not great for creatives

Software quirks and limited updates (only up to Android 13 officially)

Mediocre cameras

No headphone jack, weak haptics

Productivity features feel unfinished

Verdict – 8/10

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is a dream for entertainment junkies. The screen is gorgeous, the sound is rich, and the battery goes the distance. For media, casual work, and travel, it’s hard not to recommend.

But if you’re a digital artist or need a polished productivity tool, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 or iPad Pro/Air still lead the pack thanks to better stylus support and long-term software updates.

For South African buyers, the R19,900–R24,500 price tag puts it squarely in the premium tier — but with its included stylus and luxury build, it still feels like a good-value alternative if you’re firmly in the Android camp.

Final word: If you want a tablet that screams “Netflix binge and chill” but dabbles in productivity on the side, the Tab P12 Pro hits the sweet spot.