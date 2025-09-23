MTN Champions Digital Inclusion on the Global Stage

Driving Africa’s Digital Future

MTN South Africa has stepped into the global spotlight at the G20 Digital Economy Working Group, presenting its vision for digital inclusion. With billions still offline across emerging markets, MTN is using its scale and expertise to push for affordable connectivity and inclusive growth .

“Connectivity is the foundation of progress, and inclusion ensures no one is left behind.” – MTN South Africa

Affordable Access as a Priority

MTN underscored that bridging the digital divide begins with affordability. Its strategy focuses on reducing the cost of data while expanding access to mobile devices, so that more South Africans can participate in the digital economy .

Building Skills for the Next Generation

Access alone is not enough. MTN is investing in digital skills development, training young people and small businesses to unlock new opportunities online. This approach turns connectivity into real social and economic progress .

Partnerships That Scale Impact

The G20 platform highlighted how collaboration is key. MTN is working with governments, regulators, and technology partners to expand reach and ensure sustainable digital transformation across Africa .

“Digital inclusion is not a solo effort. It is about partnerships that empower communities.” – MTN South Africa

Why It Matters

South Africa’s telecoms sector is at the heart of the continent’s digital economy. MTN’s presence at the G20 signals a commitment to global leadership, while keeping its mission firmly rooted in local impact. For millions of South Africans, the promise is simple: affordable, reliable, and inclusive connectivity.

MTN’s message to the G20 is clear. Digital inclusion is the key to unlocking economic growth, education, and innovation in South Africa and beyond. By combining affordability, skills, and partnerships, MTN is positioning itself as both a national champion and a continental leader in the digital era.