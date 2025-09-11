South Africa Sees 77% Surge in Demand for AI Skills

AI Jobs on the Rise

Artificial intelligence skills are fast becoming some of the most sought-after in South Africa’s job market. According to Pnet’s Job Market Trends Report for August 2025, the demand for advertised roles requiring AI expertise has grown 77% in just 12 months. Since 2019, demand has surged by an incredible 352%.

The insights reveal that AI is no longer confined to niche roles but is reshaping workplaces, redefining job requirements, and creating opportunities across industries.

AI-Specific vs AI-Skilled Roles

The report breaks demand into two categories. AI-specific roles, such as machine learning engineers and data scientists, have grown by 252% over the past six years. By contrast, AI-skilled roles, where workers apply AI tools in traditional fields, have grown 488% over the same period.

The most in-demand AI-specific jobs include software developers, data engineers, and machine learning specialists. On the AI-skilled side, employers are looking for proficiency with generative AI tools such as ChatGPT, workflow automation with Zapier, and general know-how with AI-powered platforms.

“AI is no longer confined to specialist positions. From software developers and data scientists to marketers, financial clerks and content creators, the demand for AI expertise is reshaping career paths across various sectors,” says Anja Bates, Head of Data at Pnet.

Creating New Opportunities

Importantly, the report suggests that AI is creating opportunities rather than replacing workers. Entry-level employees may even benefit, as generative AI helps them learn faster and take on responsibilities sooner. However, some junior positions such as administrative and legal assistants remain at risk of displacement.

“It is encouraging to see that AI seems to be creating job opportunities in South Africa rather than displacing workers,” Bates explains.

Where the Jobs Are

Gauteng accounts for 58% of AI-related roles, followed by the Western Cape at 24%. Smaller but growing shares of opportunities are also emerging abroad, with 3% of jobs listed for international positions and 2% for remote work.

Forward-thinking employers are using AI-focused recruitment to future-proof their workforces. Businesses that hire candidates with AI expertise, while also upskilling existing teams, are best positioned to unlock productivity, drive innovation, and remain competitive.

AI is now at the centre of South Africa’s job market transformation. With demand for both specialist and AI-skilled roles continuing to rise, the technology is reshaping how people work and what skills they need. For jobseekers, adapting quickly could open doors to some of the most dynamic and rewarding career paths in the country.