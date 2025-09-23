Tracker Launches Sayf App for Family Safety

A New Chapter in Safety Innovation

Tracker, South Africa’s best-known vehicle tracking brand, has expanded its business with the launch of Sayf, a mobile app designed to enhance family visibility and personal safety. Built on Tracker’s reputation for trust and reliability, Sayf provides users with real-time location tracking, proactive risk alerts, and direct access to emergency services.

Why Sayf Matters

South Africa faces some of the world’s highest rates of violent crime, with safety remaining a top concern for families. Tracker says Sayf was developed to offer reassurance that loved ones are visible, reachable, and protected in case of emergencies. By combining its long-standing security industry partnerships with cutting-edge mobile technology, the company aims to help prevent risks before they escalate.

Tracker CEO Dillan Fernando explains, “Tracker is a trusted brand in South Africa, with an existing strong reputation for caring for families and keeping them safe. We’re now taking this one step further with Sayf.”

Key Features of the App

Sayf comes with a set of core features designed for everyday use

Live location tracking and sharing to see where family members are at any time

Real-time notifications when loved ones leave or arrive safely

Behaviour and movement monitoring to flag unusual activity

Proactive alerts to warn when loved ones may be at risk, even if the phone is not being checked

SOS button that connects directly with armed response or medical support for immediate help

Shaun Kirk, Managing Executive of Sayf, adds, “The reality in today’s world is that we all face risks and danger. Nothing concerns our customers as much as the well-being of their family and loved ones. We have launched this app as a way of giving our customers the reassurance that there are ways to pre-empt and prevent risks, and to protect their families.”

Expanding Beyond Vehicles

The launch of Sayf comes after Tracker introduced OKgo, its business optimisation and supply chain visibility solution, in 2024. The move highlights Tracker’s broader strategy to extend its technology beyond vehicle tracking into personal safety and digital innovation.

Availability in South Africa

Sayf is available now for download on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. More information is available at www.sayf.co.za.