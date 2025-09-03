WhatsApp Business Pricing Shift Signals the End of SMS Marketing

A Major Change for Marketers

Meta has officially changed how businesses pay to use WhatsApp. Starting July 2025, the platform has moved from its 24-hour conversation model to a per-message billing system. That means every template message sent by a business is now billed individually, reshaping how brands approach customer communication.

The change comes as WhatsApp cements itself as the go-to messaging tool for billions worldwide. In South Africa, where WhatsApp is by far the most used app, this update could be the tipping point that finally edges SMS out of the marketing mix.

What’s Different

Previously, companies paid for a 24-hour conversation window — they could send multiple messages for one flat fee. Under the new model, they’re charged per template, whether it’s marketing, authentication, or service notifications.

Utility and customer-service responses remain free within 24 hours of a customer’s reply, giving brands a way to manage costs. For businesses scaling fast, Meta has also introduced volume discounts, reducing rates for high-volume users.

Goodbye SMS, Hello WhatsApp

The implications are big. WhatsApp has always been cheaper than SMS in high-volume markets like India, and the same logic now applies to South Africa. Local marketers see WhatsApp as both more affordable and more effective than SMS, especially given its multimedia support, instant reach, and interactive features.

Marketing teams that once relied on bulk SMS campaigns are already rethinking strategy. SMS may still work for certain niche use cases, but as WhatsApp becomes more affordable and predictable, its dominance in the mobile marketing space looks inevitable.

How South African Marketers Can Adapt

Keep it short. Each message counts now, so brevity and clarity matter more than ever.

Trigger the free window. Encourage customers to reply, opening the 24-hour session where utility messages cost nothing.

Scale smart. High-volume senders should maximise Meta’s tiered discounts.

Build journeys, not spam. Treat WhatsApp as a relationship channel, not a blast tool.

“WhatsApp marketing is finally real,” says one Cape Town-based digital strategist. “This pricing shift forces businesses to stop spamming and start crafting intentional journeys. Done right, it’s more powerful than SMS ever was.”

The Bottom Line

Meta’s pricing update is less about squeezing businesses and more about formalising WhatsApp as a marketing platform. SMS isn’t disappearing overnight, but its role is shrinking fast. For South African brands looking to connect with consumers, WhatsApp is no longer just an option — it’s the new defaul