Affordable 5G Phones Could Accelerate Digital Inclusion

The Device Barrier

South Africa has invested heavily in rolling out 4G and 5G networks, but there is a catch. Millions of people still use older devices that cannot connect to these networks. For them, a shiny new tower nearby is meaningless if their handset doesn’t support modern standards. Device affordability remains one of the biggest barriers to bridging the digital divide.

MTN’s Affordable 5G Answer

MTN has launched a low-cost 5G smartphone designed to give everyday South Africans access to next-generation connectivity. Priced around R2,500, the device offers features like a large battery, dual cameras, and enough storage for everyday use. By combining functionality with affordability, MTN is positioning this handset as a gateway to the future of mobile life.

“Affordable 5G devices are not just gadgets. They are the tools that give people access to education, work, and social opportunities,” says an MTN spokesperson.

Why This Matters Now

The South African government has set timelines to phase out 2G and 3G services in the coming years. This creates urgency for millions of consumers to upgrade. Without affordable options, many risk being left disconnected. MTN’s new device addresses this directly, offering a stepping stone into the digital economy.

The Impact on Students and Small Businesses

The benefits go beyond entertainment. For students, a 5G-capable device means smoother streaming of lectures, faster downloads of study material, and reliable access to online exams. For small business owners, it means mobile payments can be processed faster, inventory apps run smoothly, and video calls with clients are seamless.

“Connectivity is the new electricity. Without it, you are excluded from opportunities,” says a Pretoria-based digital inclusion advocate.

Competition and Market Impact

Other operators are likely to follow suit with their own affordable device launches. The competition could drive prices even lower, accelerating adoption. The ripple effect will be significant — as more people move to 4G and 5G, older networks can be retired sooner, freeing up spectrum for future services.

A Step Toward Equality

By introducing budget-friendly 5G handsets, MTN is not only competing for market share but also addressing a national challenge. Affordable connectivity is a cornerstone of digital equality, and with devices like these, South Africa is taking a real step forward.