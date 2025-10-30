OPPO South Africa Enters New Growth Phase with Jace Chen as CEO

A New Chapter for OPPO in South Africa

OPPO South Africa has appointed Jace Chen as its new Chief Executive Officer, signalling a shift from brand building to disciplined growth. The move coincides with the company’s fifth anniversary in the country and its renewed focus on retail performance, operator partnerships, and affordability in a challenging economy.

Chen, who helped launch OPPO’s local operations in 2020 as Retail Director, returns after expanding market share for realme as Country Manager. He brings deep experience in distribution and channel strategy, with a clear mandate to refine OPPO’s retail footprint and solidify its network relationships.

Retail Reliability and Consumer Relevance

“Our next phase is about reliability at retail and relevance to price-sensitive customers while strengthening operator partnerships,” said Chen. “Our goal remains ensuring that South African consumers get cutting-edge features at accessible price points, backed by excellent after-sales support.”

That emphasis on accessibility reflects OPPO’s continued commitment to affordability. The company plans to roll out new devices, including the FX9 Pro, a premium performance-focused model, and the A6X, its most affordable smartphone yet. These products aim to serve both first-time smartphone buyers and cost-conscious upgraders, reinforcing OPPO’s inclusive positioning in a competitive market.

Building Confidence Through Partnerships

OPPO has already surpassed 1.5 million users in South Africa, with its products available in over 3 000 retail outlets nationwide. The brand’s partnerships with the Springbok rugby team, Orlando Pirates Football Club, and SA Fashion Week have boosted recognition while deepening ties across youth culture, sport, and lifestyle communities.

According to Liam Faurie, Head of Go-to-Market and Operations at OPPO SA, “A distribution-first strategy remains South Africa’s most sustainable route to scale. With Jace’s leadership, we’ll tighten operator collaboration and accelerate retail sell-out so customers can access reliable devices at the right price, nationwide.”

Continuity and Expansion

Chen succeeds Sam Zhang, who now serves as OPPO Group CEO, focusing on the brand’s growth in Brazil. Zhang’s South African tenure established national distribution, local partnerships, and community programmes that underpin the brand’s current success.

With Chen at the helm, OPPO’s strategy will build on those foundations. The company’s partnerships with financial institutions such as Absa for tailored EV-style financing and ongoing collaboration with telecom operators suggest a broader vision that blends accessibility with long-term loyalty.

A Steady Path Forward

Despite macroeconomic headwinds, OPPO has created over 600 local jobs and continues to drive affordable innovation. Its focus on retail execution, efficient distribution, and strong local relationships positions it as one of the few smartphone brands in South Africa actively growing both market share and brand equity.

As the company enters its next phase, Chen’s challenge is clear: make OPPO synonymous with reliability, relevance, and reach. For South African consumers, that could mean more choice, better prices, and a smartphone experience that matches global standards without leaving affordability behind.